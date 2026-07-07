IBN Initiates Coverage of SS Innovations International, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

SS Innovations’ technology portfolio is anchored by the proprietary SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, a modular platform designed to support a broad range of minimally invasive procedures across multiple surgical specialties. The system features three to five robotic arms, a 3D 4K visualization system, integrated imaging capabilities and an open-faced surgeon command center, and has been utilized in more than 11,700 surgeries worldwide, including hundreds of cardiac procedures, pediatric procedures and telesurgeries.

Complementing the SSi Mantra are the company’s SSi Mudra robotic surgical instruments, the SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console and the SSi Maya mixed-reality platform for surgical visualization, training and procedural planning. Together, these technologies support SS Innovations’ broader surgical robotics ecosystem while expanding capabilities in areas such as telesurgery, surgeon education and procedural collaboration.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for SS Innovations.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide SS Innovations the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about SS Innovations, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SSII

About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications