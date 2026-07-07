Alphatec Holdings Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Reviews Potential Claims for Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2026, Alphatec reported that first-quarter EOS revenue declined by $3 million year over year as the number of system deliveries fell below the prior-year period, resulting in lower revenue recognition. The Company also reduced its expected 2026 EOS revenue from approximately $85 million to approximately $77 million. During the Company’s earnings call, management stated that “installation timing was a challenge in the quarter” and that Alphatec had committed to a number of units and did not fulfill. CEO Patrick Miles further characterized the issue as an “execution flaw,” while stating that “the demand profile is phenomenal.” Following these disclosures, Alphatec’s stock price declined approximately 32%.

If you purchased Alphatec securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation. Click here to join the investigation. For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com