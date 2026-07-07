Camp Southern Ground Invites Community to Ruck, BBQ, and Support Veterans July 11

Fayettevill, GA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's still time to join Camp Southern Ground's fourth annual Ruck & BBQ Bash on Saturday, July 11, where veterans, families, and community will gather for a day of purpose-driven fun, fitness, and celebration in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Held on the nonprofit's scenic 400-acre campus, the event features a 5K ruck, live music, BBQ, kid-friendly activities, and more – all supporting Camp Southern Ground's Warrior Programs.

The event follows Camp Southern Ground's successful Toast & Post for Freedom campaign, extending the Independence Day celebration with an opportunity for the community to turn gratitude into action by supporting veterans and their families.

Participants will be joined by award-winning country radio personality and 94.9 The Bull on-air host Angie Ward, along with veteran musician John Hensley, whose live performance will help make the day even more memorable. Other highlights of the day will include a vibrant vendor village, and on-course obstacles like the Camaraderie Carry, where participants carry a log together to symbolize how we lift one another through life's challenges.

Registration remains open for individuals, families, and teams. Participants can choose to complete the 5K ruck with a weighted pack or gather to cheer on the ruckers and enjoy a full morning of family-friendly activities, food, music, and community. The Ruck starts at 8:30 while the music and BBQ will begin at 10:30.

The Ruck & BBQ Bash is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor QTS Data Centers and generous sponsorship from Phil & Laura Clark, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Montucky Cold Snacks, Norfolk Southern, and 94.9 The Bull. QTS has a longstanding tradition of hiring and supporting our nation’s veterans, and we are honored to have their support at Camp Southern Ground.

All proceeds benefit Camp Southern Ground’s Warrior Programs – Warrior Week, Warrior Family Camp, and Warrior PATHH. All three programs, which support transitioning veterans and their families as they navigate life after military service, are provided at no cost to participants.

“This event is a powerful expression of community support for the veterans we serve,” said Mike Caimona, CEO of Camp Southern Ground. “It’s inspiring to see individuals and families come together to honor service and raise awareness for the ongoing challenges many veterans face after returning to civilian life. Whether you're a veteran, a first-time rucker, or simply looking for a meaningful way to celebrate America's 250th, we invite you to join us.”

Whether you come to ruck, cheer, or enjoy some music & BBQ, all are welcome and registration is still open. Those unable to attend in person can participate virtually from anywhere in the country and receive an official event shirt along with challenges to complete wherever they are. To register or learn more, visit campsouthernground.org/ruck.

ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Founded in 2011 by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground is a nonprofit organization committed to serving youth and veterans. During summer months, it is an inclusive residential camp for children of all different backgrounds, including neurodivergent campers and children from military families. The rest of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans and their families with three on-site Warrior Programs.

For more information, visit campsouthernground.org.

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