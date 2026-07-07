Advisor360° Launches Meeting Prep, an AI Agent for Financial Advisors

NEEDHAM, MA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°™ , the Autonomous Financial Platform™ built around the complete advisor workday, today announced the launch of Meeting Prep, an AI agent that delivers zero-click meeting preparation. Drawing from existing client data within the Advisor360° platform, Meeting Prep automatically generates a personalized agenda before every client meeting, surfacing changes, outstanding items, and what matters most for each client.

In live advisor testing, Meeting Prep reduced pre-meeting preparation time by 60%. Beyond time savings, it uncovers what manual preparation routinely overlooks: missing beneficiaries, unconsolidated outside assets, tax-loss harvesting opportunities, and progress toward financial plans. It also keeps advisors proactive across their entire book by surfacing which clients are overdue for a review.

“Advisors should not have to spend hours reviewing client documents to deliver their best advice,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°. “Meeting Prep turns scattered information into a clear view of what matters most to advisors, helping them show up prepared, proactive, and ready to deliver more value in every client conversation.”

Drawing from Advisor360°’s Unified Data Fabric®, Meeting Prep assembles the information advisors need across CRM activity, portfolio performance, financial plan goals, market data, open tasks, and household history. It produces an advisor-facing workspace with the full context of every client relationship and a client-facing review ready for use in the meeting itself.

"Meeting Prep is built on what Advisor360° does best: combining the data, workflows, and client context that advisors rely on every day," said Mat Mathews, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Advisor360°. "We own the data layer end-to-end, which means our AI agents truly know the client. Every insight is governed, connected, and traceable, making the AI trustworthy in a regulated environment."

Meeting Prep is part of Advisor360°'s VIDA®, a suite of AI agents and skills designed to automate operational workflows and give advisors more time to focus on clients.

Click here to learn more about Advisor360°'s Meeting Prep.

ABOUT ADVISOR360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial Platform™ for advisors, the only experience built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a Unified Data Fabric®, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform. Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation, and client interaction. With support for wealth, insurance, and banking on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect, and the operational independence that modern advisors demand.