Advisor360° Launches Meeting Prep, an AI Agent for Financial Advisors

AI-powered meeting preparation reduces prep time by 60%.

 | Source: Advisor360 Advisor360

NEEDHAM, MA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°™, the Autonomous Financial Platform™ built around the complete advisor workday, today announced the launch of Meeting Prep, an AI agent that delivers zero-click meeting preparation. Drawing from existing client data within the Advisor360° platform, Meeting Prep automatically generates a personalized agenda before every client meeting, surfacing changes, outstanding items, and what matters most for each client. 

In live advisor testing, Meeting Prep reduced pre-meeting preparation time by 60%. Beyond time savings, it uncovers what manual preparation routinely overlooks: missing beneficiaries, unconsolidated outside assets, tax-loss harvesting opportunities, and progress toward financial plans. It also keeps advisors proactive across their entire book by surfacing which clients are overdue for a review.

“Advisors should not have to spend hours reviewing client documents to deliver their best advice,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°. “Meeting Prep turns scattered information into a clear view of what matters most to advisors, helping them show up prepared, proactive, and ready to deliver more value in every client conversation.” 

Drawing from Advisor360°’s Unified Data Fabric®, Meeting Prep assembles the information advisors need across CRM activity, portfolio performance, financial plan goals, market data, open tasks, and household history. It produces an advisor-facing workspace with the full context of every client relationship and a client-facing review ready for use in the meeting itself. 

"Meeting Prep is built on what Advisor360° does best: combining the data, workflows, and client context that advisors rely on every day," said Mat Mathews, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Advisor360°. "We own the data layer end-to-end, which means our AI agents truly know the client. Every insight is governed, connected, and traceable, making the AI trustworthy in a regulated environment."

Meeting Prep is part of Advisor360°'s VIDA®, a suite of AI agents and skills designed to automate operational workflows and give advisors more time to focus on clients. 

Click here to learn more about Advisor360°'s Meeting Prep.  

ABOUT ADVISOR360°
Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial Platform™ for advisors, the only experience built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a Unified Data Fabric®, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform. Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation, and client interaction. With support for wealth, insurance, and banking on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect, and the operational independence that modern advisors demand.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI
                            
                            
                                artificial intelligence
                            
                            
                                fintech
                            
                            
                                wealth management
                            
                            
                                financial advisor
                            
                            
                                wealthtech
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 