Legible and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI-Native Policy Intelligence Solutions to the Public Sector

DES MOINES, Iowa and RESTON, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible, the bill tracking, analysis and reporting tool built for Government affairs professionals, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Legible’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative bill tracking software available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to expand the reach of our platform across the Public Sector,” said Zack Krawiec, CEO of Legible. “Our platform simplifies how agencies discover, track and analyze legislation, delivering the context and insights needed to make faster, more informed decisions. Together, we can help agencies stay ahead of rapidly evolving legislation with an innovative platform that supports precise decision making and better outcomes for the people they serve.”

Legible offers a platform for Government agencies, policy research staff and legislative bodies that delivers real-time legislative tracking, AI-driven insights and streamlined reporting tools, enabling organizations to focus time and resources on strategic policy outcomes.

The platform features:

Smart Discovery: Uncovers relevant legislation and provides essential context.

Uncovers relevant legislation and provides essential context. Rich and Precise Data: Surfaces data and insights that can be trusted every time.

Surfaces data and insights that can be trusted every time. Effortless Tracking: Helps teams track and organize large volumes of legislative bills.

Helps teams track and organize large volumes of legislative bills. Actionable Insights: Delivers plain-language summaries, key takeaways and more.

Delivers plain-language summaries, key takeaways and more. Seamless Monitoring: Keeps users informed through daily email digests, weekly roundups and in-platform notifications.

Keeps users informed through daily email digests, weekly roundups and in-platform notifications. Automated Reporting: Provides stakeholders with real-time visibility, replacing weekly manual reports.

“Legible provides agencies with a unified, AI-driven workspace for streamlined bill tracking, monitoring and reporting,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “By transforming complex legislative data into clear, actionable insights, Legible helps agencies enhance decision making and operate with greater confidence. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Legible to deliver its AI-powered policy management and intelligence platform to the Public Sector.”

Legible’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or LegibleAI@carahsoft.com. Explore Legible’s solutions here.

About Legible

Legible is a multi-state bill tracking platform built for the speed of state government affairs, where bills can be introduced, scheduled, and amended within 24 hours. The platform delivers real-time bill tracking, AI-powered analysis, and automated reporting across all 50 states, with AI that understands legislative intent rather than matching keywords, so multi-state teams never miss a critical bill due to terminology differences across jurisdictions. Government affairs professionals at corporations, national trade associations, and multi-state law firms use Legible to cover more ground with the teams they already have. For more information, visit legiblepolicy.com.

Contact

Alexandra Brasher

(662) 614-7722

alex@legiblepolicy.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com