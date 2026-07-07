Barge Group Selects EZLynx to Accelerate Quoting and Win More Business

Lewisville, TX, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx®, an Applied company, today announced that Barge Group has selected EZLynx to simplify and centralize its quoting and policy management workflows. EZLynx's integrated personal lines rater enables Barge to enter risk data once and receive real-time quotes from multiple carriers without leaving the platform, moving through proposals faster and putting the hours saved toward building client relationships and winning new business.

“Before EZLynx, quoting meant re-entering the same information every time we jumped between carrier portals, and by the time we had rates to present, 40 minutes had gone into a single proposal,” said Joe Barge, president, Barge Group. “Now we get through the same work in 10 minutes, and the time we get back on every quote goes toward being present for clients and helping my producers go after new business.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"Agencies without integrated tools spend too much time navigating fragmented workflows and not enough on the work that actually grows their business," said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. "EZLynx's integrated rater gets producers out of carrier portals and back to where they do their best work, in front of clients."

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About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.