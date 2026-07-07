Lotto.com® Launches Spanish Language Platform to Expand Access to Digital Lottery

Lotto.com is breaking down language barriers to deliver a more inclusive digital lottery experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com, the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, announced today the launch of a fully integrated Spanish-language experience across its website and mobile app. This milestone reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and modernizing the lottery for all players.

With more than 40 million Spanish speakers across the United States, the introduction of a Spanish-language platform represents a significant step toward ensuring equal access to lottery participation. By removing language barriers, Lotto.com aims to provide a clearer, more intuitive experience that empowers players to engage confidently and responsibly.

Spanish-speaking customers can now access the full Lotto.com experience in their native language, including clear and comprehensive official game rules for Powerball®, Mega Millions®, and state-specific lotteries, real-time winning numbers and jackpot updates, secure ticket management with high-resolution scans and easy order tracking, and automated notifications delivering prize alerts and important updates in Spanish. Ensuring every player can engage confidently, understand critical information, and never miss a moment.

Switching to Spanish is quick and easy. Players can select their preferred language through account profile, app settings, or the language selector in the website’s footer.

“Accessibility is central to our mission,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “By offering a complete Spanish-language experience, we’re not only enhancing convenience, we’re ensuring that millions of Spanish-speaking customers can fully understand game rules, securely manage their tickets, and participate with confidence. Whether playing for a life-changing jackpot or enjoying everyday games, Spanish-speaking customers can now feel fully at home on Lotto.com.”

The launch underscores Lotto.com’s commitment to better serving the diverse communities that make up its growing customer base. By prioritizing language access, the company continues to advance its mission of delivering a modern, secure, and inclusive lottery experience.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only BBB A+ Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4843ad02-2f0a-47f0-9298-74d18155ae96