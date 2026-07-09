Lotto.com® Enters Puerto Rico’s Lottery Market, Expanding Digital Lottery Access Beyond the U.S. Mainland

Lotto.com Delivers Draw Games in its First Primarily Spanish Speaking Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, announced today its expansion into Puerto Rico, making the company’s first market launch outside of the contiguous United States.

“The expansion into Puerto Rico represents an exciting chapter for Lotto.com,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We are proud to bring our platform to the island and provide residents with a convenient digital way to participate in lottery draw games, bringing incremental customers and profits to Lotería Electrónica.”

Lotto.com currently offers only draw games in Puerto Rico, with players across the island able to participate in popular games such as Powerball®, Powerplay, Double Play, Loto Cash (with Multiplicador and Revancha X2), and daily favorites including Pega 2, Pega 3, and Pega 4 from their preferred mobile device or computer.

Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2025 brought in nearly $500 Million in sales, reflecting a strong and engaged player base and continued interest in lottery participation across the island. The market provides a meaningful opportunity to expand access to lottery play through Lotto.com ’s secure and convenient digital solution. Lotto.com has already seen massive success on the island, with over 1,000 winners since launch, and nearly 90% of customers returning to play after their first order, demonstrating continued momentum and increasing adoption of its platform across the markets in which it operates.

The Lotería Electrónica of Puerto Rico plays a vital role in supporting the island, with proceeds benefiting essential social programs such as education, healthcare initiatives, and infrastructure improvements. Since its inception, the Lotería Electrónica has contributed over $4 Billion directly to their beneficiaries and public programs including the municipal infrastructure (CRIM), the Catastrophic Emergency Fund, the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, the Olympic Training and Recreational Center (Albergue Olímpico), Youth Sports Development Programs, and the Rental Assistance and Home Improvement Subsidy Program for Low-Income Elderly Persons

All prizes under $1,200 in Puerto Rico are deposited directly to the player's online account. For winnings exceeding $1,200, Lotto.com provides step-by-step support to help customers claim their prizes through the Lotería Electrónica.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only BBB Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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