Associa Launches Innovative Pilot Program for Young Adults from Foster Care to First Career

DALLAS, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently launched a pilot program designed to provide meaningful career opportunities, mentorship and support for young adults transitioning into independent adulthood after leaving foster care or becoming disconnected from family.

The program gives participants firsthand exposure to career possibilities available within a corporate environment, including office-based roles and professional pathways that may not always feel accessible to young adults exiting the foster care system. While many workforce programs for this demographic focus on retail, food service or other entry-level roles, Associa’s pilot program introduces participants to opportunities inside a large corporate headquarters, helping them envision long-term futures across a broader range of industries.

For many young adults, entering the workforce can be a challenging milestone. For those aging out of foster care or exiting homelessness, the transition often comes without the family support systems, professional networks and guidance many others rely on when starting their careers. Associa’s program is designed to help bridge that gap through mentorship, workplace exposure and practical experience.

“This program is deeply personal to our family,” said Helen Carona, executive vice president/chief corporate officer of Associa, and longtime CASA advocate. “Through our own foster care and adoption journey, we have seen the extraordinary potential of young people who simply need someone to believe in them, guide them and open a door. Our hope is that this pilot program helps these young adults see that their futures can extend far beyond the limitations others may have imagined for them.”

The pilot program was developed in collaboration with Transition Resource Action Center (TRAC) Dallas, which supports young people transitioning from foster care into adulthood.

“Young adults leaving foster care deserve access to meaningful opportunities that help them build confidence, independence and a vision for their future,” said Nicole Binkley, chief executive officer of TRAC Dallas. “Associa’s pilot program offers an important example of how businesses can create practical, supportive pathways for disconnected youth while also strengthening the communities they serve.”

Associa leaders view the initiative as more than a hiring program. The pilot is intended to serve as a promising practice model that could be replicated by other businesses seeking tangible ways to support disconnected or foster youth, expand workforce access and make a lasting community impact.

“For the first time, I felt like people were investing in my potential, not just my past,” said Sabastain Saveca, an intern participating in the pilot program. “That made all the difference.”

Potential interview opportunities include Helen Carona, who can share her family’s foster care and adoption journey and vision for the program; TRAC Dallas leaders involved in developing and implementing the initiative; and program participants willing to discuss their experiences transitioning from foster care to the workforce.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939