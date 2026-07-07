NordVPN expands digital security offering through new cardholder benefits program

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, is making its subscriptions available to eligible cardholders as part of their existing card benefits. This enables select banks and issuers in selected countries to add NordVPN Basic and NordVPN Standard to their Mastercard card programs, strengthening their benefits portfolio with digital security services.

Depending on the issuing bank, eligible cardholders will be able to redeem a NordVPN subscription in the same way they access other Mastercard benefits, including travel and lifestyle perks. The offer is designed to help issuers bring more value to premium cardholders while responding to growing demand for simple and accessible online protection.

“Digital security is becoming an essential part of everyday life, especially as people increasingly manage their finances, shop, and access important services online,” says Kestas Saulis, Head of Payments at NordVPN . “Through this partnership, we are helping banks and issuers offer cardholders a benefit that is both practical and timely. NordVPN gives users an additional layer of security and peace of mind in the digital moments that matter most.”

For Mastercard and its issuing partners, the collaboration adds a cybersecurity solution to a benefits lineup traditionally focused on travel, lifestyle, and convenience. By combining everyday digital protection with premium card benefits, banks and issuers can offer cardholders more relevant value in an increasingly digital world.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in the financial sector, where banks and fintech companies are expanding customer benefits beyond traditional financial services. As people spend more time online and face risks such as scams, phishing attempts, and malicious websites, security tools are becoming an increasingly important part of the customer experience.

With NordVPN included as part of selected Mastercard card plans, cardholders gain access to a trusted security companion that helps safeguard their internet activity when browsing, shopping, traveling, or managing finances online. Eligible cardholders can redeem their NordVPN subscription through the dedicated partner page:

https://nordvpn.com/partners/mastercard/

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world’s most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web Monitor™, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

Contact:

Vilius Kardelis

vilius.kardelis@nordsec.com