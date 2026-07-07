By Light Awarded U.S. Army Comprehensive Network Modernization Program

MCLEAN, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) today announced it has been awarded a five-year task order under the ENCORE III Large Business vehicle to support the U.S. Army’s Comprehensive Modernization (COMPMOD) program with a lifecycle value of $209M. The award marks a significant new initiative supporting the Product Manager Global Enterprise Network Modernization – Americas (PdM GENMA) in delivering a cohesive, secure, and modernized network infrastructure across Army installations throughout the contiguous United States (CONUS).

With more than two decades of experience executing large-scale Department of Defense technology refresh and modernization programs, By Light continues to serve as a trusted partner for mission-critical IT solutions. By Light’s Global Solutions team develops, builds, protects, and sustains the largest military-hardened network in the world—second in size only to the Internet. By Light brings deep expertise in C5ISR, cyber, network implementation, modeling and simulation, unified capabilities, and Zero Trust initiatives.

“This is an incredibly strategic win for By Light and confirms the trust the Army places in us to modernize and secure critical infrastructure,” said Bob Donahue, CEO of By Light. “Founded by Army Veterans, our mission has always been to connect, protect, and prepare the Warfighter. COMPMOD strengthens that commitment by supporting the Army’s Unified Network Plan and ensuring its networks are scalable, accessible, flexible, and defensible for the future fight.”

The COMPMOD program provides an enterprise-wide vehicle to modernize IT and communications infrastructure, integrate unified capabilities, and advance the Army’s vision. More than half of By Light’s 1,650 employees support the U.S. Army today, extending the company’s 25-year legacy of delivering resilient and mission-ready network solutions.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions—Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training—providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems, and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies, By Light enables defense organizations to predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light’s portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit bylight.com.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Diane Hockenberry

Chief Marketing Officer, By Light

diane.hockenberry@bylight.com

703.224.1000