STV Taps Justin Ramirez to Lead M&A, Accelerate Targeted Growth

New York, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV today announced that Justin Ramirez, Esq., has joined the firm as vice president of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He will lead the identification and execution of strategic acquisitions with long-term enterprise value as STV accelerates growth in high-priority markets and services.

“In today’s infrastructure market, growth is defined by judgment, alignment and trust,” said Garo Hovnanian, executive vice president of Advisory Services at STV. “Justin brings a disciplined, relationship‑driven approach that will help STV expand and strengthen our business while preserving the culture and client focus that differentiate our firm.”

Ramirez brings deep experience advising dozens of M&A clients on buy‑side and sell‑side transactions. Most recently, he led M&A at a leading consultancy, partnering with founders, executives and boards, to perform negotiations and diligence. He has also advised professional services firms on succession planning, governance and transaction strategy.

Ramirez earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business. He is a member of the Arkansas State Bar.

STV continues to expand its capabilities and geographic reach through targeted M&A, including recent acquisitions in Northern California, Florida, Kentucky and Georgia, and Texas and Oklahoma.

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About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 65 offices and 3,300 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.

