Presidio Achieves Cisco Secure Networking Specialization

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced it has achieved the Cisco Secure Networking Specialization, a rigorous certification that recognizes those Cisco Preferred Partners with demonstrated expertise in delivering integrated security and networking solutions built on Cisco's industry-leading portfolio.

The achievement adds to a series of recent Cisco recognitions for Presidio. Earlier this year, Presidio attained Preferred Partner status across all six portfolios in the new Cisco 360 Partner Program — a distinction held by only a select group of Cisco's highest-performing partners. Presidio was also honored with multiple awards at the 2025 Cisco Partner Summit, including Americas Networking Partner of the Year — a recognition that speaks directly to the same capabilities validated by the Secure Networking Specialization.

The Secure Networking Specialization further validates Presidio's deep technical capabilities, proven delivery practices, and commitment to helping enterprise clients modernize their network infrastructure while embedding security at every layer. It also reflects Presidio's alignment with Cisco's One Cisco vision — the strategic direction that treats networking, security, observability, and AI as a single, unified architecture rather than discrete product silos. As Cisco continues to bring its portfolio together under this integrated approach, Presidio is positioned as a partner that can deliver on that vision end-to-end. To earn the designation, Presidio completed a comprehensive audit process — including assessments of technical proficiency, customer success metrics, and operational readiness across its national practice.

"Achieving Preferred status across all six Cisco 360 portfolios and being named Americas Networking Partner of the Year set a high bar — and this specialization is how we back that up with proof points," said Tim McHugh, VP of Partnerships at Presidio. "Cisco's One Cisco vision is exactly where the market is headed — networking and security converging into a single, integrated architecture. This specialization is validation that Presidio has the depth, the people, and the partnership to help our clients get there."

The Cisco Secure Networking Specialization is one of the most rigorous partner designations in Cisco's portfolio, requiring partners to demonstrate verified technical skills, consistent solution delivery, and measurable customer outcomes. Presidio's achievement reflects the strength of its Cisco practice, which spans secure networking, cloud networking, data center, and AI infrastructure — and the contributions of dedicated teams across technical, delivery, and alliance functions.

"Presidio continues to demonstrate the depth of expertise and customer commitment that defines a best-in-class Cisco partner," said Dave West, SVP, Global Specialists Sales, Cisco. "Their achievement of the Secure Networking Specialization is a reflection of their investment in technical excellence and their ability to deliver outcomes that matter to enterprise customers."

Taken together, Cisco 360 Preferred Partner status across all six portfolios, the Americas Networking Partner of the Year award, and now the Secure Networking Specialization represent a comprehensive validation of Presidio's Cisco partnership — one of the most distinguished partner profiles in Cisco's global ecosystem. Presidio's Cisco practice spans secure networking, cloud networking, data center, and AI infrastructure, enabling clients across industries to design, deploy, and operate resilient, secure environments at enterprise scale.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

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PR@presidio.com



