Veteran Intelligence Professional Talks How to Dismantle our Two-Party System in new book: TIME FOR INDEPENDENT LEADERS IN AMERICA

Charleston, SC, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is often said that truth is the first casualty of politics. Longtime intelligence professional Art Menna believes that America’s two-party system is a product and source of that deception. In his new book, Time for Independent Leaders in America, Menna aims to break apart the lies that keep us locked into votes for ineffectual leaders on the left and the right, paving the way for independent thinkers with fresh ideas and a better take on how to govern with competence and integrity.

Drawing from nearly four decades of experience in intelligence organizations like the NSA and the Pentagon, Menna has spent a lifetime working for American leaders—the wise and the foolhardy—giving him a vivid picture of what works and what doesn’t when it comes to governance. His conclusion? Republicans and Democrats have left us more deeply entrenched in a vicious cycle of ineffectiveness employing rhetoric that has become more caustic and violent as they battle for power. Menna’s extensive worldwide travels observing dozens of cultures and governments has also afforded him unique insights into America’s proper role in the world as a force for stability and peace. The result has been a vision for something new, something better—a vision Menna believes can rally Americans across the aisle.

Time for Independent Leaders in America explores what non-partisan policy might look like for healthcare, education, immigration policy, and social issues such as abortion, drug abuse, and sexual ethics. Menna breaks down the problems in our current political environment, then offers specific recommendations in each of these areas, presenting a clear, actionable process for transforming America away from partisan agendas.

In this roadmap toward a more peaceful, united, progress-oriented America, Menna’s wisdom, experience, and honesty shine. The book is an excellent resource for readers seeking insights into what independent leadership can look like, as well as for long-time independent conservatives and centrists looking for fresh ideas. More of Menna’s political theory can be found on his website, https://www.art4prez.com/, and the book is available to purchase this summer. It’s a read that the savvy independent thinkers among us won’t want to miss.

Time for Independent Leaders in America is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Art Menna was born in Sleepy Hollow, New York, and spent his childhood in the area attending Catholic schools. He then went on to Case Western Reserve University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Menna has since spent nearly forty years in the intelligence community, working for the NSA, investigating intelligence shortfalls on the Joint 9/11 Congressional Inquiry, and supporting military intelligence programs at the Pentagon. In conjunction with his vast experience within the mechanisms of government, he has traveled to over fifty-five countries and holds two master’s degrees. He currently resides in Arlington, Virginia.

Art Menna

Email: aemenna@comcast.net

Available for interviews: Author, Art Menna

Attachment