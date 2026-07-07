Latest Census Data Show Ohio’s Population Growth

Columbus, Ohio, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio's population is growing, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shared today by JobsOhio.

Since 2020, Ohio has added more than 100,000 residents, reversing expectations that the state would continue losing population during this decade. This population increase is due in large part to unprecedented economic opportunities and positive net in-migration.

“We have worked aggressively to create new jobs and give Ohioans opportunities to thrive, and as a result, we're seeing our population grow," said Governor Mike DeWine. "More people are coming here to live, work, and raise their families because our state offers an attractive combination of affordability, opportunity, and quality of life. This population growth shows that the state’s economic momentum continues to build.”

The data also show growth among prime working-age residents (ages 25 to 54) and improving migration trends across the state, providing further evidence that Ohio is attracting workers, families, and investment.

“Ohio’s working population is steadily growing, an indication that statewide partnerships and programs to attract and grow talent are succeeding,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Companies need a skilled workforce to thrive, and the latest Census data reaffirms why Ohio is a smart investment for industry leaders looking to build and expand their business.”

Three trends stand out in the latest population estimates:

Ohio's population is not shrinking—it’s growing.

Ohio's population increased by 101,065 residents since 2020.

The state's current population estimate exceeds previous projections by nearly 135,000 people.

Net migration is up 146,471 since 2020, with a 40,431 gain from both domestic and international migration in the past year alone.

Ohio’s working-age population continues to increase.

Recent Census estimates show continued growth among Ohio's prime working-age population. Since 2020:

Ohio has experienced a net increase of 80,747 residents in its prime working-age

group (Ages 25-54).

The younger segment of this cohort has grown even more. Ohio's population ages 25–44 has expanded by 154,833 since 2020.

The trend is particularly significant as Ohio companies continue to expand in advanced manufacturing, technology, healthcare, aerospace, life sciences, and other critical industries. JobsOhio projects the state will need more than 540,000 STEM and technically skilled workers over the next 10 years to support future economic growth—a need fueling the recently announced Experiential Learning Initiative, Biomanufacturing Workforce Initiative and AI Ready Ohio.

Growth is occurring across both urban and rural areas of Ohio.

Population gains and improving migration trends are occurring throughout the state, demonstrating that Ohio's growth is broad-based and affecting communities of all sizes.

Recent data highlights the extent of that momentum:

Metropolitan areas such as Cleveland, Akron, Dayton, and Canton have reversed years of population flight, posting positive migration gains in recent Census estimates.

Smaller cities and villages (with fewer than 100,000 residents) have grown by 25,461 since 2020, spurring new business investment, job creation and economic opportunities.

These trends show that population growth is not limited to Ohio's largest metropolitan areas. Communities across the state—from major cities to small towns and rural counties—are attracting new residents and strengthening their local economies.

This broad-based growth reflects the strength and diversity of Ohio's economy and reinforces the state's appeal as a place to live, work, and raise a family.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.