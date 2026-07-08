GROWNSY Expands Nursery Collection with Dual-Motion Baby Swing Designed for Everyday Soothing Moments

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY , a baby care brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, announced the launch of the GROWNSY Baby Swing, a dual-motion nursery solution designed to support supervised soothing moments throughout the day.

For many new parents, the challenge is not only calming a fussy baby. It is finding a way to briefly free up both hands while keeping baby close, visible, and comforted. Whether parents are preparing a bottle, folding laundry, answering a message, or caring for another child, the GROWNSY Baby Swing is designed to support those everyday moments when baby needs soothing and parents need a few minutes to reset.





The GROWNSY Baby Swing was designed around that everyday reality. Unlike traditional swings with a single movement pattern, the GROWNSY Baby Swing features a dual-motion system that allows parents to choose between front-to-back rocking and side-to-side swaying, helping families find a motion that better fits their baby’s preference.





GROWNSY Baby Swing

Because every baby responds to motion differently, the GROWNSY Baby Swing features a dual-motion system with both front-to-back rocking and side-to-side swaying. Instead of relying on one fixed movement pattern, parents can try different soothing rhythms and find what works best for their baby.

The swing also features a higher seat position and 270° seat rotation, making it easier for parents to see, reach, and interact with baby without constantly bending down or moving the entire swing. This design helps baby stay part of the family space, whether placed near the couch, dining table, bedroom, or home office.

To support different soothing needs, the Baby Swing includes five adjustable speeds and angles, remote and touch controls, and built-in soothing settings for quick adjustments during supervised awake-time use. These features help parents create a calmer moment while staying nearby and engaged.

“At GROWNSY, we know parents are not looking for a product to replace care. They are looking for a few calmer minutes while their baby stays close, ” said Mia, Product manager at GROWNSY. “The Baby Swing reflects our ‘Grow Smart. Made Easy.’ philosophy by giving parents more ways to adjust, observe, and support their baby through everyday soothing moments.”

The launch reflects GROWNSY’s continued expansion from feeding and hygiene into broader nursery care. From bottle care to baby comfort, GROWNSY designs products that help parents reduce daily friction and create calmer, more manageable routines at home.





The GROWNSY Baby Swing is now available for purchase at GROWNSY and Amazon for $149.99. For more information, visit

https://grownsy.com/products/grownsy-baby-swing-for-infants-dual-motion-rocker-newborn

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team

Email: pr@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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