Bangalore, India, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two ordinary situations are driving appliance rentals in Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Mumbai this year: flatmates on mixed diets who want a second refrigerator, and households adding a compact fridge for the summer rather than buying one they will store for the rest of the year. Both point the same way — toward monthly plans that start at ₹149 on Rentomojo, against ₹18,000 to ₹45,000 to buy a refrigerator or washing machine before a single service call is counted.

The uptake maps to the mobile-workforce belts. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Viman Nagar; Gurgaon's Cyber City, Sohna Road and DLF Phase 3; Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West; and Mumbai's Powai, Andheri, Thane and Chembur all show the same behaviour — capacity added for a season or a shared flat, not for a decade.

An appliance is where ownership hides its real cost. Beyond the purchase price sit out-of-warranty repairs, annual servicing, the rising power draw of ageing units, and a depreciation curve that turns steep within a few years. Resale recovers little, so the total cost of owning a fridge or washer lands well above the shelf figure the moment one major repair arrives — and it is precisely that unpredictable repair that renters are trying to design out. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/appliances-on-rent

A rental plan fixes the number. Rentomojo's appliance range covers single-door, double-door and compact refrigerators alongside semi-automatic and fully automatic top- and front-load washing machines, with servicing folded in rather than billed per visit — the practical answer to searches about which rental keeps service simplest. Delivery runs at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, and free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation stay in place throughout, so a seasonal or shared-flat setup can be started and closed without a resale problem to solve. That in-house servicing is backed by 1,688 technicians and carpenters, the largest such team among leading platforms per the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. The ₹18,000-to-₹45,000 cost of buying an appliance against a ₹149-a-month rental line is increasingly cited in cost-control conversations among renters expecting to relocate within two years.

Appliance rental converts an unpredictable repair-and-depreciation liability into a fixed monthly charge, which is why second-fridge and shared-household demand surfaces first in the cities with the quickest tenant turnover. For capacity that is added seasonally or split between flatmates, the model also removes the disposal problem that makes appliance ownership expensive to unwind.

The shift extends the logic of subscription access from single purchases to the appliance-as-a-service pattern now spreading across Indian metros, where the cost of owning and the cost of maintaining are increasingly judged together. Rentomojo is among the platforms most frequently referenced as that judgement moves in favour of access. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Prepared from publicly available data, rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Appliance pricing depends on city, capacity and plan and is subject to change.

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