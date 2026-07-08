



The 51-page playbook shows how crypto-native AI marketing agencies are getting ranked by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, ahead of competitors still chasing Google's Page One.

WROCLAW, Poland, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICODA has published HackGPT, a practical guide with real case studies on getting cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agencies winning in 2026 aren't ranking highest on Google. They're appearing as trusted sources inside AI-generated answers.

Getting found online is no longer about Page 1. It's about being the source AI engines cite. That's the core premise of generative engine optimization (GEO).

Getting the HackGPT Book: Your AI Search Roadmap

HackGPT is written for SEO specialists, digital marketers, and CMOs who want to build visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. No technical background required. The focus is strategy and execution.

The guide covers:

How each AI platform's ranking signals differ

Content patterns that get cited most frequently

Frameworks for tracking AI visibility alongside SEO metrics

Real crypto campaign examples showing before/after GEO results

→ Get the HackGPT book

Why Traditional Crypto SEO Is No Longer Enough

AI-referred sessions jumped 527% year-over-year in the first five months of 2025. Investors now ask ChatGPT and Perplexity instead of typing into Google. The overlap between top Google-ranked pages and AI-cited sources has dropped from 70% to under 20%.

ICODA's Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) service gets brands cited in AI-generated responses through structured content and data signals, a capability most crypto agencies haven't built yet.

How Generative Engine Optimization Works in Crypto

GEO is a repeatable discipline built on how AI systems retrieve and prioritize sources. What makes content citation-worthy in 2026:

Direct answers first : Lead every section with a conclusion AI can extract immediately.

: Lead every section with a conclusion AI can extract immediately. Structural clarity : Short paragraphs and clear heading hierarchies improve AI parseability.

: Short paragraphs and clear heading hierarchies improve AI parseability. Original data : Unique datasets give AI engines a reason to cite you over lookalike alternatives.

: Unique datasets give AI engines a reason to cite you over lookalike alternatives. Fresh timestamps: AI engines weigh recency. Outdated content gets deprioritized fast.

Content built for synthesis ranks differently than content optimized only for keywords. That gap separates web3 marketing agencies that earn citations from those that rank in Google but stay invisible in AI responses.

Case Study: Recent AI Visibility Campaigns

Crypto exchange: Starting from declining organic visibility with no paid advertising, ICODA rebuilt discoverability through AI SEO and PR alone: 500+ AI citations, 688% ChatGPT traffic growth, 268% from Perplexity, top-2 AI visibility on Ahrefs.

Crypto prop trading firm (NDA): ICODA reached TOP-1 positions across 5 LLMs for 15+ commercial keywords in 90 days. Perplexity users grew 208%. Rankings held through the Google December 2025 Core Update.

Why Crypto Projects Choose AI-Native Agencies

ICODA is a crypto marketing agency founded in 2017, with 650+ clients across DeFi, GameFi, iGaming, Exchanges, and Token Sales. Crypto-native web3 agencies adapt faster to emerging AI platforms than larger traditional firms, building citation authority before the field fills up.

Gartner projects traditional search volume will drop 25% by 2026. Agencies that understand GEO alongside conventional SEO will matter more as that shift plays out.

The Window Is Open. It Won't Stay That Way.

Research-backed GEO strategies can lift AI visibility by up to 40%. Agencies investing in AI search now will be the ones cited when investors look for trusted project recommendations in 2027.

The competitive question has shifted from who ranks on Google to who gets cited by language models when an investor asks which project to trust. ICODA's HackGPT shows that building this kind of visibility is now practical.