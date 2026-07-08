Volatus Aerospace Advances Canada’s Next Chapter in Autonomous Aviation

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“Volatus” or the “Company”) (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced it is among the first companies in Canada to receive Transport Canada's Letter of Acceptance under the new Pre-Validated Declaration (PVD) process for its Canary Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

The Canary is the only RPAS to meet all of Transport Canada's safety requirements for Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) operations in populated areas using onboard detect-and-avoid (DAA), without requiring an external DAA solution, a significant milestone in the commercialization of autonomous aviation in Canada.

“This achievement represents years of investment in engineering, manufacturing, operational experience and regulatory engagement," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "As autonomous aviation moves from demonstration projects to commercial deployment, customers and governments are looking for trusted partners that can deliver complete, regulatory-ready systems, not simply advanced aircraft. We believe this milestone validates both our technology and the integrated capabilities that differentiate Volatus as the market continues to mature."

The Letter of Acceptance reflects Transport Canada's acceptance of Volatus' proposed means of compliance for its integrated RPAS platform. The Canary combines advanced aircraft design, onboard DAA capability, autonomous flight technologies, command and control systems, operational procedures and supporting safety architecture into a unified operational platform designed for increasingly complex commercial missions. The Letter of Acceptance is a prerequisite to completing verification activities and submitting a formal Safety Assurance Declaration under Canada's new RPAS Safety Assurance framework.

The milestone also reinforces Volatus' long-term strategy of building an integrated autonomous aviation platform that combines aircraft manufacturing, proprietary autonomy software, commercial operations, mission integration, training and regulatory expertise. Together, these capabilities enable Volatus to support customers across the full lifecycle of autonomous aviation from technology development and certification to operational deployment and long-term support.

For shareholders, today's announcement demonstrates continued execution against Volatus' long-term growth strategy. As commercial BVLOS operations expand in Canada and internationally, the Company believes this milestone strengthens its competitive position, supports future revenue opportunities and reinforces its strategy of building a scalable autonomous aviation business serving infrastructure, defence, public safety, energy and industrial markets.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com