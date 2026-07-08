MIMARU Launches Tokyo-Wide Visitor Support Initiative for International Travelers

TOKYO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment accommodation brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., has launched a new Tokyo-wide Visitor Support Initiative designed to help international travelers feel less like visitors and more like they belong while exploring the city. Available to guests staying at any MIMARU property in Tokyo, the initiative allows travelers to stop by any MIMARU property in Tokyo for assistance during the day.





A smartphone battery dies while navigating the city. A sudden rainstorm interrupts a day of sightseeing. A family gets lost or struggles to communicate a simple request. A child urgently needs a restroom. While these situations may seem minor, they can have a significant impact on a travel experience, particularly for families traveling with young children.

"After years of welcoming international travelers, we've learned that what makes a journey memorable isn't just where people go, but how they feel along the way. We created this initiative to help guests feel supported not just where they stay, but wherever they explore. After all, just because you're traveling in Japan doesn't mean you should have to navigate everything like a tourist," said Mao Mochizuki, International PR at MIMARU.

MIMARU welcomes guests from around the world, with international travelers accounting for more than 90% of stays. Approximately 90% of guests travel as families, giving the company a unique perspective on the challenges international visitors face while exploring Japan.





Through the Visitor Support Initiative, guests can visit any MIMARU property in Tokyo for assistance during the day. Drawing on the experience of staff representing 39 countries and regions, support may include directions, help communicating with local businesses or services, shelter during sudden weather changes, or general assistance.

While today’s travelers have access to translation apps, navigation tools and AI-powered travel resources, many situations still benefit from speaking with someone in person. By connecting its Tokyo properties through a shared support network, MIMARU hopes to give guests added confidence as they explore the city, knowing assistance may be available nearby when small uncertainties arise.

About Cosmos Hotel Management

(Head office: Tokyo, Minato、Company President: Hideki Fujioka）

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand “MIMARU” in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. With spacious apartment-style rooms and warm support from multilingual staff, families can unwind like at home while strengthening bonds with people and the local community. We also continue to expand services that make family travel more comfortable and memorable.

Media Contact

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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