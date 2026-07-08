Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market Size to Hit $71.92 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market was valued at USD 10.07 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 71.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.72% over the forecast period.

Cloud-native application protection platforms are unified security architectures consolidating container, Kubernetes, serverless, microservices, and infrastructure-as-code security into single integrated solutions. The CNAPP category emerged from enterprise recognition that fragmented deployment of individually capable but unconnected point security tools created exploitable gaps across cloud environments.





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Managed CNAPP Services and AI-Automated Remediation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Managed CNAPP services delivered by cloud security managed service providers operating the platform, triaging alerts, and executing remediation on behalf of enterprise customers are creating a commercial model extending comprehensive protection to mid-market enterprises whose internal teams lack cloud expertise. AI-automated remediation automatically remediating identified misconfigurations, rotating exposed credentials, and isolating compromised workloads without security analyst involvement transforms CNAPP from a platform requiring substantial internal expertise into a cloud security outcome accessible to the much larger population of enterprises below Fortune 1000 scale globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Platform/software held the largest market share with approximately 70.00% revenue in 2025, driven by recurring licence and subscription revenue from enterprise CNAPP deployments with annual contract values at Fortune 500 customers frequently exceeding USD 1 million for comprehensive multi-module deployments. Services are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by CNAPP platform complexity and certified cloud security professional scarcity creating strong demand for managed detection, professional services, and system integrator implementation support globally.

By Cloud Type

Hybrid cloud held the largest projected share with approximately 80.00% in 2025, driven by regulated industries' data sovereignty requirements and the prevalence of mixed on-premise and cloud architectures requiring unified security visibility across both environments. Public cloud is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by accelerating enterprise cloud-native workload migration, containerised application proliferation, and serverless function adoption requiring cloud-native security frameworks globally.

By Deployment

SaaS held the largest share with 61.70% revenue in 2025, driven by subscription delivery model dominance enabling rapid deployment, automatic updates, and scalable enterprise access without significant infrastructure investment across CNAPP platform categories. PaaS-integrated is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.50% during 2026–2035, driven by developer-first security integration embedding CNAPP capabilities directly into cloud platform services and CI/CD pipeline workflows globally.

By Industry Vertical

BFSI held the largest share in 2025, driven by the most stringent cloud security regulatory requirements, highest data sensitivity of financial assets, and most sophisticated cloud security investment culture among large financial institutions deploying comprehensive CNAPP platforms. Healthcare & life sciences are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by progressive EHR, clinical imaging, and genomics data cloud migration creating HIPAA compliance and patient data protection obligations specifically addressable by CNAPP platforms globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the highest revenue share in the global CNAPP market in 2025, contributing over 38.30%. This was largely due to the world's largest deployment of enterprise cloud infrastructure, the domestic headquarters of leading CNAPP vendors like Palo Alto Networks, Wiz, and CrowdStrike, and the comprehensive cybersecurity regulatory compliance demanding non-discretionary investments.

The U.S. Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market was valued at around USD 2.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow up to around USD 17.26 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 21.60%. The Biden Administration’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity, CISA zero trust architecture requirements for federal agencies and Wiz’s agentless cloud security are growing faster than any enterprise software company in history to reach USD 500 million ARR.

Europe Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market is projected to reach USD 15.58 Billion by 2035, from USD 2.52 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.00%. The European market is driven by GDPR data protection obligations imposing accountability for personal data security in cloud environments, NIS2 Directive expanding cybersecurity requirements across critical infrastructure and DORA imposing digital operational resilience requirements on financial services institutions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market projected to expand at approximately 23.80% CAGR, driven by China's large enterprise cloud adoption base, growing data security regulation under PIPL and Cybersecurity Law, and India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia contributing meaningful demand through growing cloud adoption and expanding cybersecurity regulatory frameworks progressively aligning with international standards through 2035.

Key Players:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (Prisma Cloud)

Wiz Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (Defender for Cloud)

Orca Security Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Fortinet Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Tenable Holdings Inc.

Lacework Inc.

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

Sysdig Inc.

Qualys Inc.

IBM Corporation

Forcepoint LLC

Radware Ltd.

Sophos Group PLC

Snyk Ltd.

Ermetic Ltd. (Tenable)

Recent Developments:

2025: Wiz expanded its CNAPP platform with AI Security capabilities detecting AI model exposure, training data access risks, and AI pipeline misconfigurations for enterprises deploying generative AI applications.

2024: Palo Alto Networks released AI-driven alert deduplication within Prisma Cloud reducing alert volumes by over 60% while improving critical risk identification precision addressing enterprise-scale alert fatigue.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CNAPP Platform & Component Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across CSPM and coverage breadth across enterprise cloud deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across CSPM and coverage breadth across enterprise cloud deployments globally. AI-Driven Risk Analysis & Remediation Metrics – helps you evaluate AI-powered attack path mapping investment and specialist CNAPP provider competitive positioning across global cloud security markets.

– helps you evaluate AI-powered attack path mapping investment and specialist CNAPP provider competitive positioning across global cloud security markets. Shift-Left Security & Devsecops Metrics – helps you analyze CI/CD pipeline security integration investment and PaaS-integrated deployment trends across diverse enterprise DevOps verticals globally.

– helps you analyze CI/CD pipeline security integration investment and PaaS-integrated deployment trends across diverse enterprise DevOps verticals globally. BFSI & Healthcare Cloud Security Metrics – helps you uncover growth in financial services CNAPP compliance investment and regulated industry cloud security expansion globally.

– helps you uncover growth in financial services CNAPP compliance investment and regulated industry cloud security expansion globally. Managed CNAPP & Cloud Security Services Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in managed detection and response service adoption and mid-market cloud security outsourcing investment across global enterprise organizations.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in managed detection and response service adoption and mid-market cloud security outsourcing investment across global enterprise organizations. Competitive Landscape & CNAPP Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on platform module breadth, agentless deployment capability, and geographic enterprise security footprint globally.

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