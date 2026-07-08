Grand Design RV Unveils the All-New Lineage Series E, Redefining Innovation in Motorized RV Travel

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Design RV, the fast-growing innovator of travel trailers, 5th wheels and motorized RVs, today announced the launch of the all-new Lineage series E, expanding its award-winning motorized portfolio with a new Class C motorhome designed to deliver premium comfort, practical functionality and confidence on the road. Built on the dependable Ford® E-450 chassis, the Series E brings Grand Design's owner-focused approach to one of the most established and accessible segments of the motorized RV market.

The introduction of the Lineage Series E represents the next step in the evolution of Grand Design's motorized lineup, building on the success of the Lineage Series M and Series F while offering travelers a new option that combines proven engineering with the quality and thoughtful design for which Grand Design is known.

"With the Lineage Series E, we saw an opportunity to bring the premium design, storage capacity and owner-focused features Grand Design is known for into a Class C platform that many RV travelers already trust," said Mike Hums, product manager for Grand Design's Class C motorized line. "The Series E was designed to deliver a more comfortable ownership experience, from its spacious floorplan and king bed to its ride quality and storage solutions, while maintaining the confidence and reliability of the Ford E-450 platform."

Leading the launch is the new 30DC floorplan, featuring a spacious residential-inspired interior designed to maximize living space, comfort and storage. The Series E was developed to meet growing demand from RVers seeking a motorized coach that balances everyday drivability with premium amenities, making it well-suited for everything from weekend getaways to extended adventures.

Notable features of the Lineage Series E include:

Ford® E-450 chassis with 7.3L V8 gas engine

FOX Factory suspension package for enhanced ride quality and handling

Residential 70" x 80" king bed

Class-leading exterior storage capacity

Premium full-body paint options

Spacious residential-inspired living area

Grand Design's 2-Year Limited Warranty and 3-Year Structural Warranty



The Lineage Series E carries forward the distinctive design language established across the Lineage family while introducing a thoughtfully designed coach that prioritizes comfort, storage and ease of use. Every aspect of the vehicle was developed with the goal of helping owners spend less time managing travel logistics and more time enjoying the freedom of the open road.

"As we continue to grow our presence in the motorized RV market, we're focused on creating products that reflect how people travel today," added Hums. "The Series E delivers the function, comfort and reliability customers expect while making high-quality motorized travel more approachable for a broader range of buyers."

The first Lineage Series E motorhomes are expected to arrive at Grand Design dealer locations beginning in mid-July.

For more information about the all-new Lineage Series E, including floorplans, specifications and available exterior color options, visit www.granddesignrv.com or contact your local Grand Design dealer.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning towable and motorized RVs. Its lineup includes the market-leading Reflection® fifth wheel and travel trailer, the flagship Solitude® extended-stay fifth wheel, the luxury Momentum® toy hauler, the lightweight Imagine® travel trailer, the introductory Transcend™ travel trailer, the Foundation™ destination trailer, and the Lineage™ motorized product line. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the RV industry and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products committed to elevating every moment outdoors. For more information, visit www.winnebagoind.com.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan | Media@winnebagoind.com