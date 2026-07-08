Xulon Press announces a new Christian devotional, What Will You Give To The Lord?: For All He Has Done For You? from author Rev. William J. Baker.

Lewisville, NC, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of What Will You Give To The Lord?: For All He Has Done For You? by Rev. William J. Baker, available in paperback $23.49, 9798868534096; eBook $7.99, 9798868534102.

What Will You Give To The Lord? - For All He Has Done For You?

This book is about the great question asked in Psalm 116:12—What will you give to the Lord, for all He has done for you? A great and penetrating question that continues to overwhelm us to this day. Psalm 103:2 adds to the power of the question when it challenges all of us who call ourselves believers to never forget all of the benefits (blessings) that God has given and continues to give to each of us as we travel the journey He lays before us. The author of Psalm 116 offers five “I wills” as declarations of his intent to better serve the God of his salvation. But in the light of today’s challenges facing people of faith, we need to go deeper. In What Will You Give To The Lord?, Rev. William J. Baker offers twenty other hopefully challenging things we need to offer to the Lord, who loves each of us. Can we ever repay our debt? No, but we can do better than we are doing. And here is the really good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ—He will empower each of us to be better. So, dear friend, what do you give to the Lord?

“The reading of Psalm 116:12 and Psalm 103:2 back in 1968 challenged me as a young and hungry Christian to become the person, pastor, and teacher I knew He wanted me to become,” Rev. Baker said. “I thought I had to read the Bible fast. Yes, that was my enthusiasm getting the best of me. But I soon learned I was meant to read it, so He could use it to talk to me and challenge me to grow and learn all that I could to better serve Him, His people, and the kingdom of God. When the Bible became alive for me on that day, I was challenged to give back to God all I had and every day since. When I asked myself the great question that day—what would I give to the God of my salvation?—the answer seemed very clear. Everything. Let me ask you, based on what He has done for you, does He deserve anything less?”

Rev. William J. Baker was born in 1950 in New York, and graduated university in 1974. He went to seminary and received several master’s degrees, finishing with a doctoral degree in pastoral ministry. He has held many pastoral positions over the course of thirty-four years and has twenty-two years of Christian education experience at various levels as a teacher, vice principal, a dean of students, and a director of academic affairs. His favorite Bible verse is John 13:35. Rev. Baker is married with five children, fourteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He loves all sports, reading, writing, and doing wood working projects, fixing things that are broken and believing that everything and everybody deserves a second chance.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What Will You Give To The Lord?: For All He Has Done For You? is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Rev. William J. Baker

Email: Wjbaker1 [at] aol.com

Phone Number: 703-731-4258