BeNXGen.ai Launches Candy Bag Fundraiser Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeNXGen.ai , the AI-powered automated brand and e-commerce platform from NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB), today announced the launch of its Candy Bag Fundraiser Program. This new initiative provides charities, non-profit organizations, community sports teams, schools, and local initiatives with discounted access to professionally designed, customized microsites featuring premium candy products. The program makes fundraising more accessible, engaging, and effective while leveraging NxGen’s expertise in specialty confections.





Organizations can create a fully branded online candy store tailored specifically to their cause. The platform supports customization of branding, messaging, and product presentation so each microsite authentically represents the group’s mission and appeals directly to its supporters. Premium candy bags — filled with high-quality, delicious treats such as handcrafted fudge, custom-flavored candies, and nostalgic favorites — are manufactured in Colorado at https://geneseecandyland.com and are available for sale, with fulfillment handled seamlessly by NxGen’s established production and shipping network.

Full automated fundraising packages are available starting at a $2,995 setup fee, making it easy for organizations to launch quickly with a complete, professional solution.

Fundraising becomes even more meaningful when supporters enjoy premium candy while contributing to a cause people care about. NxGen Brands Inc. knows that by offering discounted microsite setup costs through BeNXGen.ai , the company is helping charities, youth sports programs, schools, and community groups create professional, customized online experiences that drive participation and impact. NxGen is proud to support these important initiatives with quality products and reliable tools.

Key Benefits of the Candy Bag Fundraiser Program

Discounted Setup Costs: Special pricing from NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB) makes it affordable for organizations of all sizes to launch a professional microsite.



Fully Customized for Your Cause: Tailor the branding, messaging, and overall presentation to reflect your organization’s unique story and goals.



Premium Delicious Candy: Offer appealing candy bags with high perceived value that encourage strong supporter participation.



Professional Microsite with Automation: Benefit from a well-designed, conversion-focused site with shopping, payments, and order management tools.



Hassle-Free Fulfillment: Candy is produced fresh and shipped directly to customers — no inventory or logistics burden for your team.



Promotion and Tracking Tools: Built-in options to promote the fundraiser and monitor results in real time.

The program is ideal for youth sports organizations (such as soccer clubs needing funds for travel, equipment, or dues), school groups, local charities, veterans’ programs, environmental initiatives, and any community effort seeking a fun, proven way to raise funds.

Getting Started

Visit https://www.benxgen.ai and select the Candy Bag Fundraiser Program to access your discounted setup and begin customizing a microsite for your cause. Dedicated support is available during the launch period for qualifying non-profits and community groups.

For more information, partnership details, or to claim your discount, visit https://www.benxgen.ai or contact the BeNXGen.ai team at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

NxGen Brands Inc.

Email: marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com

Website: https://www.benxgen.ai

About BeNXGen.ai

BeNXGen.ai is NxGen Brands Inc.’s AI-powered platform that enables organizations and entrepreneurs to build and scale professional, automated e-commerce microsites. The platform excels in supporting confectionery and consumer goods with seamless fulfillment integration. Learn more at https://www.benxgen.ai .

About NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB)

NxGen Brands Inc. is a consumer brands and experiential platforms company with a strong foundation in specialty confectionery through its Genesee Candy Land operations. The company produces and distributes premium handcrafted fudge, custom candies, and nostalgic confections while developing digital tools and community programs to support meaningful partnerships, including with non-profits and fundraising initiatives.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, growth, market adoption, product development, fundraising success, and the anticipated benefits of the Candy Bag Fundraiser Program. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, customer adoption rates, operational execution, competition, and general economic conditions.

NxGen Brands Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99e3bc25-0056-45bd-ae5e-f30b8d10a62b