US Capital Global Expands Institutional Bond Distribution Pipeline with $3.5 Billion in Additional Fixed-Income Opportunities

San Francisco, California, USA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global today announced the addition of approximately $3.5 billion in new bond distribution opportunities to its global fixed-income pipeline, further expanding the firm’s institutional bond distribution platform and reinforcing its growing role in connecting issuers, sponsors, and investors across international capital markets.

The new opportunities span a range of sectors and jurisdictions, including infrastructure, healthcare, real estate development, transportation, and other private market fixed-income investments. The additions follow the firm’s recently announced successful sale of a $600 million institutional bond position, demonstrating US Capital Global’s ability to originate, structure, distribute, and provide liquidity for large-scale debt securities.

The expanded pipeline includes opportunities across Asia, the Middle East, and other international markets, reflecting growing demand from issuers seeking access to institutional capital and investors seeking diversified fixed-income opportunities beyond traditional public markets.

“We continue to see strong demand for high-quality fixed-income investments across a broad range of sectors and geographies,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman of US Capital Global. “The recent addition of approximately $3.5 billion in bond opportunities reflects both the strength of our international origination platform and the growing appetite among issuers for sophisticated distribution solutions. As global markets stabilize and investment activity accelerates, we believe there is significant opportunity to connect quality projects and businesses with institutional sources of capital.”

US Capital Global’s expanding bond pipeline includes opportunities linked to healthcare infrastructure, real estate development, transportation assets, and other sectors supported by long-term economic growth trends. The firm sources opportunities through its global network of offices, referral partners, and institutional relationships spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“The successful execution of our recent $600 million bond transaction highlighted the importance of distribution in today’s private credit and fixed-income markets,” said Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “Building an investment product is only the first step. Equally important is the ability to connect issuers with qualified institutional investors through an integrated platform that combines origination, structuring, marketing, investor engagement, and execution. The growth of our bond distribution pipeline reflects the increasing demand we are seeing from both issuers and investors for these capabilities.”

Through its integrated capital markets platform, US Capital Global assists clients with the structuring, placement, custody, distribution, and execution of bonds, private placements, structured credit products, special purpose vehicles, and other alternative investment solutions. The firm continues to expand its institutional distribution capabilities globally, providing issuers with access to a broad network of family offices, asset managers, institutional investors, and other sophisticated capital providers.

The addition of approximately $3.5 billion in new bond opportunities further strengthens US Capital Global’s position in the private market fixed-income sector and reflects the firm’s continued focus on facilitating capital formation and liquidity across global markets.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global is a premier global private financial group specializing in the creation, structuring, distribution, and management of investment vehicles and customized capital solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco and operating across key financial centers including New York, Miami, London, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm works with middle-market companies and investors worldwide, providing expertise in private credit, bonds, structured finance products, alternative investments, investment banking, wealth management, M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, and capital raising. All private placements, securities, and related services are offered through the firm’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

For more information about US Capital Global’s investment banking, capital formation, and asset management services, visit www.uscapital.com or contact Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman, at info@uscapital.com.

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