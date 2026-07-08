Canon Introduces New imageFORMULA R40II Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition

MELVILLE, NY, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the new imageFORMULA R40II Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition. Building on the foundation of the previous iteration, the new scanner delivers an upgraded performance, a more compact design and enhanced image processing features to help support modern document capture needs by offering an integration with Intuit QuickBooks® Online*.



Designed to support accountants, bookkeepers, and small or medium sized business owners with greater efficiency, the imageFORMULA R40II Receipt Edition is able to quickly convert paper documents into searchable digital files with the Optical Character Recognition feature. Users can upload and extract data from scanned receipts and invoices directly to Intuit QuickBooks® Online using the included CaptureOnTouch software. The imageFORMULA R40II Receipt Edition is designed to flexibly scan and convert a variety of document types including reports, contracts, photos, business cards, long documents, and more.

The R40II Receipt Edition is designed to make receipt and document scanning quick and easy. Its compact size fits comfortably on a desk, and setup is simple with the included USB-C cable. With the touch of a button, users can scan receipts and documents at speeds of up to 45 pages per minute**. It scans both sides of a document in a single pass, while the automatic feeder holds up to 60 sheets which allows users to scan larger batches without having to feed pages one at a time. For added convenience, customizable shortcut buttons help automate routine tasks, which can make every day scanning even faster and easier.

Pricing and Availability

The imageFORMULA R40II Receipt Edition scanner is now available for purchase. For pricing and other details, please contact your authorized Canon partner or visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

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† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

*You must have an online Intuit QuickBooks® account in order to be able to utilize the QuickBooks online functionality from our scanner, and you may need a premium plugin for advanced features. Refer to the plugin End User License Agreement for full terms and conditions.

**Based on typical settings, rated in pages/images per minute with letter-sized documents at 200 dpi portrait feeding directions. Processing speed is based on internal testing. Actual processing speeds may vary based on PC performance and application. First processing speed may vary.

Intuit and QuickBooks are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc.

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