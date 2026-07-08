New Crypto Presale Going Live: Bullski's July 10 Launch and How the Priority List Pays Off

LONDON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new crypto presale going live with a confirmed date is rarer than it sounds, and this week there is one. Bullski ($BULLSKI) opens stage one of its 16-stage sale at 5pm UTC on Friday, July 10. Until then, the Bullski token page is taking free priority list reservations that convert to first place in line the moment the sale opens.

Here is what launches, how the reservation pays off, and what to have ready before Friday.

The New Presale With a Confirmed Date

Most new sales drift around a vague launch window. Bullski set a hard one instead. Stage one of its 16-stage presale opens at 5pm UTC on Friday, July 10, 2026, and the whole run-up is built around that moment.

The project is a community meme coin on Ethereum, and it opens on a schedule you can actually plan around.

Definition: A new crypto presale goes live at the moment a newly launched token sale opens its first purchase stage to buyers, which for Bullski is 5pm UTC this Friday.

That certainty matters more than it looks. When a launch has a real timestamp, early buyers can set up a wallet, fund it, and reserve a place in advance instead of chasing an announcement after the fact. Analysts who follow launch calendars flag dated openings for the same reason: a project that commits to a time is a project that is ready for it.

How the Priority List Pays Off at Launch

The priority list is Bullski's pre-launch reservation, and it costs nothing to join. At launch it converts into a first-in-line position at stage one, the lowest priced stage of the entire sale. From there the ladder steps upward, each of the 16 stages opening a little higher than the last as the sale builds toward the $0.0025 listing reference.

That is the whole payoff in one line: reserve free now, buy first at the cheapest rung on Friday. Without the reservation you join the public rush at whatever stage the crowd has pushed the sale to by the time you get in. With it, you move at the opening bell with the earliest group.

Remember: A reservation only pays off if you hold it to the door, and July 10 is the door.

The Structure Behind It

A dated launch means little if the token behind it is soft, so here is what sits under Bullski. It is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a fixed supply of 120 billion, no minting later. The contract is verified on Etherscan, an audit is in process, and liquidity locks at launch, the safeguard that keeps the trading pool where it belongs.

The token also gives holders something to do from day one. Staking goes live with stage one, so the earliest buyers start earning on their position immediately, and a referral program pays members for bringing others in. That mix is why this reads as a planned opening rather than a quick flip.

Question Answer What is launching? Bullski ($BULLSKI), a meme coin built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum When does stage one open? Friday, July 10, 2026 at 5pm UTC How is the sale structured? 16 stages, each priced above the last, toward a $0.0025 listing reference How large is the supply? 120 billion tokens, fixed What can buyers pay with? ETH or USDT What does a reservation cost? Nothing, the priority list is free to join

Between now and launch day, three things are worth having ready:

An Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask, set up before Friday.

A little ETH or USDT in it, so you are not funding a wallet mid-rush.

Official Bullski links only, saved in advance from verified channels.

Making the Reservation Pay: Your Move Before Friday

You searched for a new presale that is actually going live, and this is the rare one with a timestamp attached. The move is simple and it is free. Claim your spot on the priority list today, get the wallet ready, and be online at 5pm UTC.

When the doors open, join before stage one fills, because the first rung is the cheapest on the ladder and it belongs to the people who reserved. In days, that free click is either a position at the lowest stage price or a missed opening, and the difference is only whether you acted before Friday.

$250 USDT Giveaway: Bullski is marking launch week with its Bullish by Default giveaway, $250 USDT to one winner, drawn at random, no purchase needed. You can join the Bullski giveaway draw by joining the Telegram and following on X, with extra entries for inviting a friend. Winners are announced only on the official channels, and the team will never ask for your wallet keys.

New Crypto Presale FAQ

What new crypto presale is going live?

Bullski ($BULLSKI), a meme coin on Ethereum, opens stage one of its 16-stage presale at 5pm UTC on Friday, July 10, 2026. A free priority list is taking reservations ahead of the opening. Do your own research before joining any new sale.

How does a priority list pay off at launch?

The reservation itself is free. When the sale opens, it converts into a first-in-line position at stage one, which carries the lowest price on the presale ladder. Buyers who skip it enter with the public rush, often a stage or more later at a higher price.

What is Bullski's launch date?

Stage one opens at 5pm UTC on Friday, July 10, 2026. Priority list holders enter first, buy with ETH or USDT, and can stake their tokens right away. The official site and channels carry the live countdown.

What happens after stage one fills?

Stage two opens at a higher price, and the pattern repeats through all 16 stages as the sale climbs toward the $0.0025 listing reference. Every stage that fills raises the entry cost, which is why the earliest buyers hold the cheapest positions.

For More Information

Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io

Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial

X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin

Media Contact:

Company Name: Bullski

Contact Person: JAMES MCDONALD

Email: marketing@bullski.io

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