Canon Publishes 2026 Sustainability Report

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that it has published the Canon Sustainability Report 2026. Intended for a wide range of stakeholders, including customers, investors, ESG specialists, students, and employees, the report provides a detailed, comprehensive overview of Canon's sustainability principles and framework. It also outlines Canon’s environmental and societal contributions across the business value chain through its ESG initiatives.

The 2026 edition provides more examples of environmental initiatives related to Canon’s products, including efforts to minimize environmental impact throughout product lifecycles. A new highlights page presents major topics in a more accessible format by summarizing key developments and progress over the past year, including sustainability initiatives related to products, technologies, and solutions.

The newest version of Canon’s Sustainability Report can be downloaded from the Canon Global website by clicking the following link: https://global.canon/en/sustainability/report/.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.