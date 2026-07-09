Volatus Aerospace to Showcase Multi-Domain Capabilities at MASS 2026

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“Volatus” or the “Company”) (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, is pleased to announce its participation in the Maritime & Arctic Security & Safety (MASS) Conference 2026, taking place July 13–16 at the St. John’s Convention Centre in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Presented by Saab Canada, MASS 2026 brings together industry leaders, northern representatives, government stakeholders and international partners to showcase the technologies and collaborations advancing Canada's security and sovereignty in maritime and Arctic environments.

Volatus will highlight its integrated, multi-domain portfolio, including autonomous systems, counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS), SKYDRA, its proprietary C-UAS planning and readiness software, aerial intelligence, mission support, training, and advanced aerospace capabilities supporting defence, security, public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and industrial operations.

"Canada's Arctic and maritime regions present unique operational challenges that require innovative, resilient and multi-domain solutions," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "MASS brings together the organizations and leaders shaping the future of Canada's security and sovereignty. We look forward to showcasing how Volatus combines aviation expertise, autonomy and intelligence to help customers operate effectively in some of the world's most demanding environments."

Participation in MASS 2026 reflects Volatus' continued commitment to supporting Canadian sovereignty through innovation, operational excellence and strategic partnerships that strengthen national resilience and readiness.

As demand grows for persistent intelligence, autonomous systems and mission-critical capabilities in northern and maritime environments, Volatus remains focused on delivering operationally proven, mission-ready solutions that help customers meet today's operational requirements while preparing for tomorrow's challenges.

Visitors are invited to meet the Volatus team at Booth 3 throughout the conference to learn more about the Company's capabilities, current initiatives, strategic partnerships and vision for the future of aerospace and defence.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com