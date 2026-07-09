Resource Group Founder James Burnham to Lead Growth and Acquisitions at RenX

MIAMI, FL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that James D. Burnham, one of the co-founders of Resource Group US Holdings LLC (“Resource Group”), the operating subsidiary anchoring the Company’s Biomass Recycling segment, has been appointed the Director of Growth and M&A of the Company, effective immediately. In connection with this new full-time position, Mr. Burnham has stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors to focus entirely on his new operating role. Mr. Burnham’s decision to step down from the Board was not the result of any disagreement with the Company, its management, or its policies.

Mr. Burnham brings more than 30 years of experience in the solid waste and environmental services industries, having begun his career at Browning-Ferris Industries, Inc. As a co-founder of Resource Group, he helped establish the business that today operates the Company’s permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, and since RenX’s acquisition of Resource Group in June 2025, he has advised the Company in a consulting capacity on business strategy, financial planning, and new business development. Since 2003, he has served as President of JDB Consulting Services, Inc., advising clients across the solid waste industry on acquisitions, project development, permitting, and operational analysis.

In his new role, Mr. Burnham will lead the Company’s growth initiatives, including the sourcing and evaluation of acquisition opportunities, project development, and commercial expansion across the Company’s Biomass Recycling and Logistics segments, supporting the buildout of RenX’s engineered soils and specialty growing media platform.

“Jim helped build Resource Group from the ground up, and no one knows this business, this industry, or the opportunity in front of us better than he does. Bringing his full attention to RenX as we scale our substrate platform and evaluate growth opportunities is a significant win for the Company and its shareholders,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX.

Additional details regarding Mr. Burnham’s transition and related arrangements are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications. RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding Mr. Burnham leading the Company’s growth initiatives; including the sourcing and evaluation of acquisition opportunities, project development, and commercial expansion across the Company’s Biomass Recycling and Logistics segments, supporting the buildout of RenX’s engineered soils and specialty growing media platform; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specification; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform . These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, Mr. Burnham’s ability to contribute to the Company’s growth initiatives; the Company’s ability to identify, finance, and execute acquisition and development opportunities; the Company’s ability to deploy and commission the Microtec UTM 1200 on the timeline anticipated; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies, partners, and customers; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events;, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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