Upper Deck Extends Exclusive Relationship with Michael Jordan, Names Him as Company’s First Legacy Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1992, Upper Deck launched an anonymous marketing campaign with a Chicago billboard that read “Trade Jordan,” rocking the sports world as basketball fans speculated about the absurd idea of a possible swap involving #23. The billboard was later replaced with imagery of Michael Jordan Upper Deck trading cards, boldly promoting the then-two-time NBA champion’s new licensing agreement with Upper Deck, making him the company’s first exclusive basketball spokesperson and granting Upper Deck exclusive rights to produce his authenticated, autographed collectibles.

Today, Upper Deck launched a campaign that is a nod to the initial ‘Trade Jordan’ rollout, but with the opposite message: “You Don’t Trade Greatness, You Keep it for a Lifetime,” announcing the expansion of the relationship and naming Michael Jordan as Upper Deck’s first Legacy Partner.

To commemorate this monumental milestone, Upper Deck has developed two unique programs:

(1) 23 factory-sealed packs from the coveted 1986-87 Fleer Basketball trading card set (where Michael Jordan’s iconic rookie card may be found) have been acquired through a buyback program, and each pack is autographed by Michael Jordan, with one pack featuring a 1-of-1 inscription “Rookie Pack,” then all inserted into a new trading card set—the 2026 Goodwin Champions.

(2) Upper Deck has collaborated with eBay to auction a one-of-a-kind full box of 1986-87 Fleer Basketball that features Jordan’s exclusive autograph, and a similar inscription “Rookie Card Box,” connecting the two programs. Ten percent of the auction proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We are honored that Michael Jordan continues to choose Upper Deck as his partner. For more than three decades we’ve worked with Michael to fundamentally change the collectibles industry. We bring the most sought-after trading cards and memorabilia to fans around the world as the only pieces guaranteed to feature his authentic autograph,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.

"I'm proud to be Upper Deck's first Legacy Partner. For more than 30 years, this partnership has been about creating something different – cards and memorabilia collectors can't find anywhere else. I'm looking forward to what comes next,” said Michael Jordan.

This historical partnership has shaped the sports memorabilia landscape since the original exclusive agreement between Upper Deck and Michael Jordan in 1991 and continues to evolve, including ever-growing commitment to combat counterfeit collectibles and to protect the authenticity of Michael Jordan’s autograph.

The campaign “You Don’t Trade Greatness, You Keep it for a Lifetime,” contains multiple unique meanings. Michael Jordan collectibles are about more than trading and selling; they are about creating connections, forming identities and sharing the passion of these collectibles with generations to come. It also reflects the historical data that Michael Jordan collectibles have become more and more treasured because of Upper Deck’s commitment to protecting the exclusivity and authenticity, innovation and high-quality standards in its exclusive Michael Jordan products.

To learn more, please visit www.UpperDeck.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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