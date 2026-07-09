All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. Advances LittleVault Asset Injection to Strengthen Its Strategic Positioning in AI Content Platforms, Knowledge Distribution, and the Creator Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (the “Company” or “AIFA”) today announced that it is actively advancing the integration into the AIFA public company platform of the MCN traffic and creator-economy business assets founded by the Company’s Chairman, Michael Li (Li Shanglong), and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Shao. The proposed integration of LittleVault Holdings Limited (“LittleVault”) is expected to further enhance AIFA’s dual-engine strategy centered on an “AI infrastructure network” and an “AI application services matrix,” particularly by establishing a more execution-oriented business presence in AI knowledge-content distribution, the creator economy, AI education synergies, and the global commercialization of content.

I. LittleVault: A Global IP Matrix Management Platform Positioned as an AI Knowledge Content Distribution Platform

LittleVault is positioned as a global platform for the management of knowledge-based intellectual property matrices and content distribution. LittleVault’s current core assets include international exclusive copyright agreements with multiple global knowledge-content creators. At present, the core IP roster under exclusive agreement includes seven creators, with an aggregate follower reach of approximately 32 million+.

The Company believes that LittleVault’s business model is not that of a traditional single-function MCN agency. Rather, it more closely resembles an integrated platform combining a knowledge-content platform, a creator-economy platform, and an AI-enabled content infrastructure layer. According to the business materials, LittleVault’s long-term objective is to become an “AI-enabled infrastructure platform for global knowledge creators,” and further evolve into an AI distribution platform within the knowledge-content sector.

II. Following Integration Into AIFA, LittleVault Is Expected to Create Synergies With the Company’s Existing AI Education and AI Application Ecosystem

The Company stated that, if the LittleVault business is successfully integrated into the AIFA platform, it is expected to generate meaningful synergies with the Company’s ongoing initiatives in AI education, AI training, AI content/IP operations, and the broader AI application services matrix.

According to business materials available to the Company, LittleVault’s currently envisioned internal closed-loop model includes:

Knowledge IP creation → AI-driven course structuring → AI academy distribution → credit certification → learner payment → IP revenue sharing

The Company believes that this pathway is highly consistent with AIFA’s existing strategy in AI education, AI content, and AI application platforms, and is expected to help connect content production, educational conversion, user monetization, certification systems, and creator revenue-sharing mechanisms into a more complete commercial closed loop.

From a strategic perspective, the Company believes that the integration of LittleVault will further strengthen AIFA in the following respects:

* expanding the Company’s business boundaries in AI content distribution and the creator economy;

* enhancing the Company’s productization and platformization capabilities in AI education and the commercialization of knowledge-based content;

* further connecting the synergy chain among AI content, AI education, certification systems, creator ecosystems, and commercial monetization;

* strengthening the Company’s content and traffic-entry capabilities within its AI application services matrix; and

* enhancing the Company’s strategic upside in relation to global content platforms, knowledge platforms, and AI-driven user growth.

III. LittleVault’s Existing Business Foundation and Strategic Plan Exhibit Platform Characteristics

According to the disclosed materials, LittleVault has already completed at least seven major exclusive IP signings, including but not limited to:

* Li Shanglong (AI / 10 million+ followers),

* Eric Shao (Web3 business / 5 million+ followers),

* Mrs. Dong (elite education / 8 million+ followers),

* Joe Wong (Huang Xi) (stand-up comedy / 2 million+ global followers),

* Professor Zheng Yuhuang (marketing / 3 million+ followers),

* Midu Yang (women in Web3 / 2 million+ followers),

* Ai Cheng (bilingual finance / 5 million+ followers), and

* Daniel Wu (Daniel Wu Teaches English / 2 million+ followers).

In terms of business planning, LittleVault is currently focused on internal traffic redirection and building out its content system, and is expected over time to evolve from an internally closed-loop model into an open platform model.

The materials indicate that LittleVault’s core business roadmap for the next three years includes:

* 2026: completing a minimum viable closed loop around existing IP resources for content production, AI-driven course structuring, distribution, and certification;

* 2027: gradually opening the platform to external creators and establishing a one-stop model for AI content production + global distribution + certification systems;

* 2028: further developing into a global knowledge-content distribution platform, leveraging AI-driven personalized recommendation, large-scale creator supply, and global distribution mechanisms to scale the platform.

These businesses are expected to bring AIFA approximately 1,500 signed paid knowledge-content creators over the next three years and approximately US$60 million in business revenue, while monthly active users on the platform are also expected to grow to 40 million over the same period.

IV. Strategic Significance: Further Enriching AIFA’s AI Application Services Matrix

The Company reiterated that AIFA’s overall current strategic direction is to build a future technology platform centered on an AI infrastructure network and an AI application services matrix. Following the integration of the LittleVault business into the public company platform, the Company expects to establish, at the AI application layer, a strategic business segment with global distribution attributes, user-growth capability, and content-monetization logic.

The Company believes that future competition in AI will not only take place at the level of infrastructure, compute power, and connectivity, but also at the level of content supply, educational entry points, traffic organization, creator ecosystems, and commercialization efficiency. The integration of LittleVault is expected to provide the Company with a more complete strategic foundation in AI content platforms, creator ecosystems, global knowledge distribution, and the commercialization of AI applications.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Eric Shao stated:

“LittleVault’s business direction is highly aligned with the AI application services matrix that the Company is actively advancing. We believe that AI content platforms and the knowledge creator economy will become important components of the AI application ecosystem in the future. If this acquisition and integration proceed successfully, they are expected to help the Company further connect AI education, AI content, creator resources, and global user distribution systems, thereby providing more concrete business levers for the implementation of the Company’s strategy.”

Risk Factors

The business plans, operating forecasts, monthly active user projections, revenue expectations, and valuation-related information discussed herein are subject to significant uncertainties and do not constitute a commitment by the Company regarding future performance. The Company will timely fulfill its disclosure obligations based on subsequent actual developments. Investors are advised to exercise independent judgment and pay attention to investment risks.

About All In FutureTech Alliance

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is a growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions provided under federal securities laws, including under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings; market conditions; regulatory changes; operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s expectations in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company’s expectation with respect to the effect of the Reverse Stock Split. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg