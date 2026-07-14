All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. Announces Further Expansion of the LittleVault IP Matrix with Two New Marquee Knowledge IPs, Each with 10-Million-Plus Followers, as AI Course Development Accelerates

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA, the “Company” or “AIFA”) today announced that LittleVault Traffic Holdings Ltd. (“LittleVault”), the business the Company is in the process of injecting into its listed platform, has recently completed exclusive signings with two marquee knowledge IPs. At the same time, the first batch of AI digital-human courses has officially launched, marking the transition of the previously announced business loop — knowledge IP production → AI-powered course development → distribution → paid conversion — from the planning stage into actual operations.

Following this expansion, the number of exclusively signed core IPs on the LittleVault platform increases from 7 to 9. Both newly signed IPs are top-tier creators with followings in excess of 10 million each, bringing the matrix's aggregate follower reach from approximately 32 million+ to approximately 50 million+, and extending the IP matrix into new verticals including performing arts, lifelong learning, and mind-body wellness.

1. Two New IPs at the 10-Million-Follower Level: Extending the Matrix from “Knowledge” into “Personal Growth”

Marquee IP One: Performing Arts and Lifelong Learning (10-million-plus followers)

An internationally recognized performing artist with an international educational background and a widely known public image as a lifelong learner. This IP's learning-and-growth content has repeatedly trended on social media, with broad influence across mainland China and global Chinese-speaking communities. The Company believes this IP's international profile, lifelong-learning narrative, and highly engaged, high-cognition follower base align closely with LittleVault's positioning as a knowledge content platform for the global Chinese-speaking market.

Marquee IP Two: Mind-Body Wellness and Personal Growth (10-million-plus followers)

The founder of a well-known personal growth and wellness curriculum that has operated continuously for more than a decade, reaching tens of thousands of participants, with a community composed primarily of entrepreneurs, cultural scholars, and professionals, and with in-person programs conducted in both China and the United States. The Company believes mind-body wellness and personal growth represent one of the content categories with the strongest willingness to pay and the highest repurchase rates among high-net-worth audiences, and that this IP opens a high-value vertical for the platform.

In light of the transaction timeline and confidentiality arrangements, the Company will separately announce the identities of the two IPs and further details of the partnerships upon completion of the relevant processes.

With this expansion, the LittleVault IP matrix now spans AI, Web3, elite education, stand-up comedy, marketing science, finance, performing arts, and mind-body wellness, forming a comprehensive content supply structure serving high-net-worth, high-cognition Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide.

2. From Signings to Operations: The AI Course Loop Begins to Deliver

The Company also disclosed the following substantive operational progress at LittleVault:

The first batch of AI digital-human courses is now live. Launching first in the mind-body wellness and personal growth category, the courses feature AI digital-human instruction, enabling scalable delivery of the “master teacher content + AI instruction” model. Within this category, the platform plans to roll out at least three structured courses targeting 10,000 paying learners, with course pricing ranging from US$199 to US$3,999 — implying a revenue opportunity of approximately US$2 million to US$40 million from this category alone.

AI transformation of all signed IPs' courses is underway. The platform is systematically converting the knowledge systems of its signed teachers into AI-powered courses, including AI digital-human instruction, intelligent interactive Q&A, and personalized learning paths, with the goal of making every signed IP's content deliverable 24/7, in multiple languages, and at scale.

The first creator AI Agent product has entered development. An AI companion learning product built on the IP of Shanglong Li, Chairman of the Board, has commenced development. It will launch to global Chinese-speaking users in a format combining daily AI-companion learning with live Q&A sessions hosted by the creator, serving as the first productized showcase of the platform's “AI enablement middle platform” capabilities.





The Company believes this progress demonstrates that LittleVault's previously announced internal loop (knowledge IP production → AI-powered course development → AI academy distribution → credit certification → learner payment → IP revenue sharing) has begun operating in practice rather than remaining at the planning stage.

3. Validation of the Three-Year Development Targets

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated July 9, 2026, LittleVault's three-year plan targets approximately 1,500 signed knowledge-content creators, approximately US$60 million in business revenue, and approximately 40 million monthly active users. The Company believes this round of IP matrix expansion and AI course deployment provides staged validation of those targets:

The pace and caliber of core IP signings have exceeded internal expectations. The continued addition of top-tier IPs is expected to significantly lower acquisition costs for subsequent creators, forming a supply flywheel in which flagship IPs set the benchmark and mid-tier creators follow at scale;

The launch of AI digital-human courses validates the cost structure of “produce content once, deliver at scale via AI,” providing the foundation for expanding creator supply and user scale without linear cost growth;

New categories such as mind-body wellness and lifelong learning adopt a premium, high-conversion pricing structure (US$199 to US$3,999), broadening the platform's addressable paying audience and creating new growth sources toward the monthly active user and revenue targets.





4. Strategic Significance: Strengthening the Content and Traffic Gateway of the AI Application Service Matrix

The Company reiterates that AIFA's overall strategic direction is to build a future technology platform around an AI infrastructure network combined with an AI application service matrix. The continued expansion of the LittleVault IP matrix and the deployment of AI course capabilities will further strengthen the Company's strategic positioning in AI content platforms, the creator economy, global knowledge distribution, and AI application commercialization, providing the Company with more concrete levers for user growth and content monetization at the AI application layer.

Management Commentary

Eric Shao, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

“The addition of these two IPs, together with the launch of our first AI digital-human courses, marks the point at which LittleVault's business model moves from blueprint to reality. What we are seeing is not merely follower growth, but early market validation of the ‘master IP + AI delivery’ model. The Company will continue to advance the full AI transformation of our signed IPs' courses and accelerate the development of innovative products such as AI Agents, injecting sustained growth momentum into AIFA's AI application service matrix.”

Risk Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business plans, operating forecasts, learner targets, pricing, monthly active users, revenue, and valuation, all of which involve significant uncertainty and do not constitute a commitment by the Company regarding future performance. The Company will fulfill its disclosure obligations in a timely manner based on actual developments. Investors are advised to exercise independent judgment and remain mindful of investment risks.

About All In FutureTech Alliance



All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is a growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions provided under federal securities laws, including under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings; market conditions; regulatory changes; operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s expectations in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company’s expectation with respect to the effect of the Reverse Stock Split. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg