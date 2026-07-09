DP World Unlocks Up to 2 Million Tonnes of Additional Export Capacity at Fraser Surrey Terminal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has completed a strategic infrastructure upgrade at its Fraser Surrey terminal, removing a longstanding marine access bottleneck and unlocking up to 2 million metric tonnes of additional export capacity annually. The approximately CAD$9 million project, including CAD$2 million in funding from the Government of Canada, enhances trade efficiency, safety, and operational performance at a key Canadian trade gateway.

The increased capacity is estimated to support approximately 100,000 additional labour hours annually — equivalent to around 50 full-time jobs — while enabling more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

The project, in collaboration with Transport Canada and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, involved the removal of a legacy in-river training wall that had restricted vessel access and constrained terminal operations since 1967. Its removal significantly improves cargo throughput, particularly for bulk exports such as grain, and breakbulk cargo including steel and project cargo critical to Western Canada’s infrastructure and resource sectors.

By eliminating this bottleneck, the terminal can now accommodate more efficient vessel movements, reduce operational delays, and improve berth utilization – strengthening Canada’s ability to move goods to global markets.

The project included the removal of approximately 1,400 in-river piles and associated marine infrastructure, improving vessel maneuverability and reducing the need for complex navigation. All work was completed in accordance with applicable environmental requirements and regulatory oversight.

By increasing export capacity without building new terminal infrastructure, the project demonstrates how targeted upgrades can unlock significant trade growth within existing port assets.

A Model for Industry-Government Collaboration

The project highlights the value of coordinated action between industry and government to remove barriers to trade and unlock capacity within existing infrastructure.

DP World worked in close partnership with Transport Canada and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, with collaboration across agencies helping to streamline approvals and support timely delivery while maintaining environmental and community standards. This approach demonstrates how targeted infrastructure investments can be advanced efficiently to support Canada’s trade growth.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, The Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, said: “Strategic investments in trade infrastructure and corridors are essential to Canada’s economic growth and long-term competitiveness. By fostering partnerships to remove barriers and strengthen Canada’s supply chain, these initiatives improve the movement of goods through our ports, and support Canadian exporters in getting their products to markets around the world more efficiently. By working in partnership with industry and port authorities, we are helping build a more resilient and reliable transportation network for Canadians.”

Jennifer Natland, Vice President of Properties and Development, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said: “Growing Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver in support of national efforts to double exports to non-U.S. markets will require teamwork and collaboration. We were able to work closely with DP World to support their investment to modernize the Fraser Surrey terminal and improve cargo ship access —generating local jobs and ultimately enabling more Canadian businesses to access valuable overseas markets.”

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “This project demonstrates what can be achieved when industry and government work together to remove barriers to trade. By eliminating a critical constraint at DP World Fraser Surrey, we are enabling more efficient cargo movement, supporting Canadian exporters and enabling the flow of critical imports that underpin Canada’s infrastructure and resource development, and strengthening the resilience of supply chains across the West Coast.”

DP World Fraser Surrey is a key multi-purpose terminal supporting bulk, breakbulk, and containerized cargo across a range of sectors. The upgrade strengthens its role as a critical export gateway for Canadian resource and agricultural industries, improving efficiency and supporting more robust trade flows across Canada’s supply chain.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com



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Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



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About DP World



DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



WE MAKE TRADE FLOW