Ponderosa & Bonanza Releases All-American Buffet for Historic 250th

Potato Topper Bar, BBQ Boneless Wings, Red and Blue Jell-O Parfaits, and More Spark The Celebration

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, legacy steakhouse concepts known for their family-friendly atmosphere and owned by FAT Brands Inc., are igniting taste buds with the unveiling of their All-American Buffet. Available now through Sept. 20 at participating locations, the limited-time menu is a celebration worth sharing, starting at $12.99 for the lunch buffet and $15.99 for the dinner buffet option.

Menu additions designed to shine include the new Build Your Own Baked Potato Topper Bar, featuring Idaho® Potatoes, where fans can select from crave-worthy toppings such as broccoli cheddar cheese sauce, bacon pieces, fresh ground beef, sour cream and green onions, and steakhouse chili. Other new festive menu items include Pilgrims® BBQ Boneless Wings, Garlic Herb Butter Grilled Corn on the Cob, Fresh Summer Cobb Salad and Red and Blue Jell-O® Parfaits.

“America’s 250th birthday deserves a celebration filled with bold flavors and great company,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses. “Our new All-American Buffet menu captures everything guests love about summer dining, from comforting favorites to festive desserts, all served with the welcoming hospitality that Ponderosa & Bonanza are known for.”

Beloved fan-favorites are also in the spotlight, including Baked BBQ Chicken, Made From Scratch Baked Beans and Franks, and Strawberry Cream Pie, all paying homage to classic American flavors.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses

Established in 1965 and 1963, respectively, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse are leading buffet restaurant concepts where families can find the spirit of the Old West, the flavors they crave, and something-for-everyone variety, all at a great value. Both concepts serve great steaks, chicken, seafood, and sides along with an expansive buffet featuring a variety of dishes from prepared fresh salads and fruits to meatloaf, made-from-scratch casseroles, pasta offerings, and desserts, including the concepts’ famous ice cream toppings bar. For more information, visit www.pon-bon.com.

MEDIA Contact:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com