BTCC Exchange and Red Eagle Foundation Drive Landmark Success Across Three Legendary Charity Golf Days

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has concluded a landmark summer of charitable activity through its ongoing partnership with the Red Eagle Foundation, which raised a total of £88,000 across the charity golf events in 2026.

The events, held at the Weald of Kent Golf Course (June 5th), East Sussex National (June 24th), and The Shire London (July 2nd), drew hundreds of participants from across the sporting and business communities. Hosted by Foundation patron and former Chelsea player Scott Minto, each day featured lively Q&A sessions with headline celebrity guests, keeping the atmosphere electric from first tee to final auction. Comedian Aaron James delivered standout entertainment at The Shire London, while Ian Irving kept guests thoroughly entertained post-golf with sharp comedy and a high-energy charity auction at East Sussex National.

Guests and celebrity participants across the series included Manchester United and England icon Bryan Robson, West Ham legend Tony Cottee, former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, ex-England manager and Tottenham icon Glenn Hoddle, and Argentine World Cup winner Ossie Ardiles.

Manchester United and England icon Bryan Robson (far left) pictured with professional golfer Enzo Avery (centre) and fellow participants at the Red Eagle Foundation charity golf day, 5 June 2026, Weald of Kent Golf Course.





West Ham legend Tony Cottee (far left) and Foundation patron Scott Minto (far right) at the South East Construction Golf Cup, 24 June 2026, East Sussex National.

Each event combined golf competitions with live entertainment, charity auctions, and Beat the Pro challenges featuring former European Tour player Steven Tiley, professional golfer Enzo Avery, and the Foundation’s patron, golfer and content creator Lucy Robson. Together, these charity events generated significant funds that will go directly to help disabled, disadvantaged, and terminally ill children in England.





Left to right: Golf content creator Lucy Robson, Manchester United and England icon Bryan Robson, and Red Eagle Foundation Founder and Chairman Wayne Hodgson pictured at the charity golf day on 5 June 2026.





Left to right: Foundation patron Scott Minto hosts a Q&A with West Ham legend Tony Cottee at the South East Construction Golf Cup, 24 June 2026, East Sussex National.





Left to right: Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp with comedian and entertainer Aaron James at the Spurs Legends Golf Day, 2 July 2026, The Shire London.

BTCC has partnered with the Red Eagle Foundation since 2024 as part of its broader commitment to philanthropy alongside its operations as a cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users worldwide.

The partnership is also part of BTCC’s growing presence in the global sports community. In addition to serving as the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and partnering with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC is expanding its involvement across football, basketball, golf, and community-led sporting initiatives that bring together fans, athletes, and charitable causes.

With the summer series now complete, the Red Eagle Foundation has further events confirmed for the remainder of 2026. BTCC looks forward to continuing its support as the Foundation builds on this exceptional year.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

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