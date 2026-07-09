Middle East Tensions Rise, CAC 40 Falls, Gold and Oil Swing, MoneySimpler Launches AI Passive Income Bot

PARIS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The escalating political situation in the Middle East has shaken global financial markets. The French CAC 40 index plummeted, and gold and oil prices continued to fluctuate. In this era of market uncertainty, MoneySimpler offers investors a groundbreaking solution.

MoneySimpler, a leading fintech company, today launched a new AI-powered automated trading passive income bot. This bot uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze data across multiple asset classes, including stocks and forex, in real time and automatically execute trading strategies. This helps users reduce manual monitoring and emotional trading, exploring more stable passive income opportunities.





Money Simpler Chief Product Officer Intizar Hussain stated:

“AI-automated trading shouldn't be limited to professional institutions and seasoned traders. Our goal is to enable every investor, regardless of trading experience or programming background, to easily start using AI-powered trading, making complex trading simple and efficient.”

How to get started with MoneySimpler AI stock trading automation bot

No programming or trading experience required—launch an AI stock trading bot in just three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the MoneySimpler website or app and fill in your basic information to complete registration. New users can receive a $50 trial fund and a $10 new user bonus to quickly experience AI-automated trading.

Step 2: Choose an AI Trading Strategy

After logging into your account, choose a suitable trading plan from the platform's AI-automated trading strategies based on your investment goals and budget.

Step 3: Activate the AI Trading Bot

Once you have confirmed the strategy, click ‘Buy Contract’ and the AI bot will automatically analyse the market and execute the trade. Users can view their trading history at any time, and daily returns are automatically credited to their account.

MoneySimplerAI's core advantages in automated trading

24/7 Market Monitoring

AI systems automatically and continuously monitor market changes to ensure no potential trading opportunities are missed.

Automated Trade Execution

The system automatically executes trades when market conditions meet preset criteria, eliminating the need for frequent manual intervention.

Coordinated Multi-Strategy Operation

The system automatically operates using multiple trading strategies to meet the investment needs of investors at different stages.

Multi-Device Synchronization

Supports access across multiple devices—including smartphones, tablets, and computers—allowing users to monitor trading activity and account returns at any time.

Daily Earnings Settlement

Trading profits are automatically settled to the account on a daily basis, making it easy for users to track account status and earnings.

Looking Ahead

As AI technology continues to evolve, intelligent trading is becoming an integral part of stock investing. MoneySimpler remains committed to refining its AI-driven automated trading systems and continuously optimizing strategy models and services, aiming to provide investors with a more stable and efficient trading experience.

Moving forward, MoneySimpler aspires to enable more investors to easily engage in AI-automated trading—without the need for specialized expertise or complex operations—making smart investing simpler and more efficient.

Official website: https://moneysimler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ce2dd0f-246a-419c-bb57-f2ef51dc06f1