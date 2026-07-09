Marble Slab Creamery Commemorates National Ice Cream Day with Free Ice Cream

Small-Batch Ice Cream Franchise Treats Loyalty Members on July 19

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up imaginative flavor combinations, is mixing up a sweet surprise on National Ice Cream Day. On July 19, loyalty members will receive a free small Ice Cream offer.

“We are always looking to celebrate our incredible fans, and National Ice Cream Day is the perfect opportunity to spread a little joy to the people who make our days sweeter,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Marble Slab Creamery. “There’s no better way to celebrate summer than with fresh-made ice cream shared with family and friends, and we’re excited to treat our guests on one of the sweetest days of the year.”

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery or to become a rewards member today, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has been delighting customers with small-batch, fresh Ice Cream made daily and mixed together using the unique frozen slab technique. Dreaming big, the brand inspires with always free unlimited mix-ins, creating endless Ice Cream possibilities designed to satisfy your curiosity and cravings. From delicious Ice Cream, hand-rolled waffle cones, indulgent shakes and Ice Cream Cakes, Marble Slab Creamery believes imagination has no limits. Find Marble Slab Creamery at locations worldwide and discover how big your sweet dreams can get. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com