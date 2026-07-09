Virginia Credit Union Continues Multiyear Investment in Goodwill's Excel Center, Virginia's First Adult High School

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union is continuing its multiyear, $150,000 commitment to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in support of The Excel Center, the Commonwealth's first adult high school. With its 2026 installment of $30,000, VACU's cumulative contribution to the program now totals $90,000 since 2023, underscoring the credit union's sustained investment in adult education and workforce development.

Support of The Excel Center began in 2023 with a $10,000 gift from Member One Federal Credit Union — at the time, a separately chartered credit union based in Roanoke — to help launch the school during its planning and development phase. Member One and VACU merged in August 2024, and the partnership with Goodwill reflects VACU’s promise to preserve and strengthen the longstanding community partnerships built across the Roanoke and New River valleys. Contributions grew to $20,000 in 2024 and to $30,000 annually beginning in 2025, where they will remain through 2028.

The Excel Center, located at Goodwill's Melrose Plaza in Roanoke, opened to its first students in August 2025, joining a national network of more than 40 Excel Centers operated by Goodwill organizations. The school welcomed an inaugural class of 50 students, and by the end of 2025, enrollment had grown to more than 60 adult learners actively working toward Virginia high school diplomas. Goodwill leadership has set a goal of serving 100 to 300 students annually as the program scales.

"For us, an investment in education is an investment in everything else that matters — stronger families, more resilient communities, and a more prepared workforce," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has built something truly remarkable with The Excel Center, and we're proud to support their vital work. Helping adult learners across our region earn their high school diplomas and the credentials they need to succeed is exactly the kind of work that makes our communities stronger."

VACU's contributions help fund the wraparound services that distinguish The Excel Center from traditional adult education programs. The credit union's gift supports transportation assistance, on-site childcare, classroom supplies, and other resources designed to remove the most common barriers that have historically prevented adults from returning to school. VACU is supporting a similar initiative at the Roanoke-based Total Action for Progress (TAP), with a recent $20,000 donation to support the Breakthrough Fund. The Fund is a new initiative helping families participating in TAP’s employment and training programs overcome unexpected financial emergencies that might jeopardize the family’s continued participation in the programs.

“Virginia Credit Union’s continued commitment to The Excel Center helps adults access the support and opportunity they need to find future success,” said Richmond Vincent, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “Thanks to their support, more adult learners will be able to earn their high school diploma and step toward better employment and a stronger future for their families.”

The Excel Center stands as a direct response to a significant statewide need. More than 670,000 adults in Virginia do not have a high school diploma, including approximately 14,000 in the Roanoke Valley alone. Students at The Excel Center attend classes free of charge and are working to earn a Virginia high school diploma while simultaneously earning industry-recognized workforce credentials. The Roanoke-based school has also recently formalized a partnership with Virginia Western Community College to help graduates achieve further education and career advancement.

VACU's support of The Excel Center reflects the credit union's commitment to community well-being — one of four key pillars guiding its community engagement work, alongside financial education, children's health and wellness, and food security. In 2025, Virginia Credit Union donated nearly $1.5 million to local charities and community organizations, invested $1.3 million in financial education initiatives, and contributed more than 2,100 volunteer hours to support nonprofits and community partners across Virginia.

About The Excel Center

The Excel Center is Virginia’s first adult high school, located within Melrose Plaza in Roanoke and operated by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Designed to eliminate the obstacles that keep adults from finishing school, The Excel Center provides students with a pathway to a state-recognized high school diploma alongside free childcare, transportation assistance, life coaching, and career services. Part of a proven national network of more than 40 schools, The Excel Center has helped thousands of adults earn diplomas and industry-recognized certifications.

About Melrose Plaza

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide jobs and resources to uplift the entire community.

About Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Our vision of eliminating poverty is fueled by our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. Your donations and shopping allow Goodwill to provide skills training, job placement, and support services to help people achieve their fullest potential. Visit goodwillvalleys.com for more information.

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving nearly 500,000 members. The not-for-profit credit union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by the NCUA.

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