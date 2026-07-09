Ampersand Ranks #6 Globally in HEC Paris–Dow Jones Growth Capital Performance Ranking

Boston, MA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners ranks #6 globally for growth capital private equity performance in the HEC Paris–Dow Jones annual assessment — its fourth consecutive year receiving the award. Notably, Ampersand is the highest-ranked healthcare-only investment firm in this year’s list.

“Ranking among the top growth capital firms globally for a fourth straight year reflects the discipline of our investment approach, our focused commitment to the healthcare sector, and the outstanding work of our portfolio company management teams,” said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners. “We are honored to once again be recognized by such a prestigious institution as HEC Paris-Dow Jones.”

The annual ranking, led by Professor Oliver Gottschalg of HEC Paris in collaboration with Dow Jones, analyzed the performance of 183 growth capital firms and 440 funds raised between 2012 and 2021, with an aggregate equity volume of $351B. Ampersand’s performance placed the firm in the top tier of the global growth capital landscape, underscoring its consistent performance across market cycles.

Source: The HEC Paris-Dow Jones Growth Capital Performance Ranking of Growth Capital Funds 2025 was issued on July 7, 2026 based on data gathered as of May 2025. HEC Paris analyzed performance data from 183 growth capital firms and the 440 funds they raised between 2012 and 2021 with an aggregate equity volume of $351B. The ranking, conducted by Professor Oliver Gottschalg from HEC Business School in Paris and Dow Jones, evaluated private equity fund performance provided by Preqin and data reported directly to HEC Paris-DowJones. Ampersand did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. Past performance and such ranking are not a guarantee of future results. See the full report and methodology here.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with over $4 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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