GoCharting Launches the World's First Order-Flow, Charting and Technical Analysis Platform for Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoCharting, the web-native professional charting, technical analysis and order-flow platform used by over 3 million traders, today made prediction markets a first-class professional asset class. GoCharting is now the only platform in the world where a trader can see professional order flow and technical analysis on an event contract - including volume profile with value areas, real-time candlestick charting on timeframes from ten seconds to weekly, multi-outcome overlays on a single probability axis, and a full professional indicator suite - engineered natively for how prediction markets actually behave.

Prediction markets have become one of the fastest-growing asset classes, with regulated venues clearing billions in monthly volume. Yet an entire asset class has been analyzed through a single probability line. GoCharting built the professional standard that was missing: probabilities render on real charts, order flow becomes visible for the first time, and traders can study conviction, momentum and liquidity in event contracts the way professionals study every other market.

The launch goes beyond the chart. A prediction-markets heatmap maps every event by volume and momentum across categories from elections to finance to sports, and a Predictions Calendar gives economic-calendar-style visibility into upcoming market resolutions. A unified symbol search puts prediction markets alongside equities and futures - with probability, volume, liquidity and expiry at a glance. The platform launches built on Polymarket market data, with more prediction-market venues to follow.

"Prediction markets are real markets, and real markets deserve real tools," said Oleg Mukhanov, President & COO of GoCharting. "We didn't port stock charts onto probabilities - we re-engineered the professional order-flow stack for a bounded-probability asset class. What a trader can now see in an event contract on GoCharting is simply not visible anywhere else, and that technology is patent-pending."

The underlying technology - covering prediction-market event-contract charting, order-flow processing, market-data transformation and chart-based trading - is the subject of pending U.S. patent applications filed ahead of today's launch, with international filings underway.

Prediction-market order flow is available today at gocharting.com, free to start, with advanced analytics on premium plans.

About GoCharting

GoCharting is the world’s first multi-asset orderflow charting platform built entirely for the web. Trusted by more than 3 million traders worldwide, GoCharting delivers institutional-grade footprint charts, market and volume profile, DOM trading, and one-click execution in any browser - no installs, no desktop terminal. GoCharting operates from the United States and India and serves traders across every major market. Learn more at www.gocharting.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4433a968-4e5a-4422-933c-5a0ceeacc003