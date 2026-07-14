GoCharting Introduces GoChamp: A New Standard in Trading Competitions Using CME Group Data

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoCharting today announced the launch of GoChamp, a free-to-enter trading competition where retail traders use CME Group data to compete against one another in a simulated, paper trading environment built to cultivate risk management and long-term discipline.

Occurring weekly, GoChamp’s trading challenge introduces a new model for retail traders: a structured, risk-free environment where participants trade a simulated account connected to real-time full-depth market data from CME Group and compete against others on a live leaderboard. The top-performing trader each week earns cash prizes of up to $5,000, with additional rewards available for other top finishers.

“GoChamp flips the model. It gives traders a way to prove their edge, master professional risk habits, and earn real rewards without putting their own capital on the line,” said Oleg Mukhanov, President & COO at GoCharting.

Finding The Next Great Retail Trader

GoChamp is structured as a series of rolling five-day trading competitions, allowing traders to enter at any time and participate in a continuous weekly cycle. Each competition is powered by live market conditions, delivering a realistic trading experience within a fully risk-free environment.

Key features include a rolling leaderboard that highlights top performers each week, giving participants full visibility into leading traders and more:

Advanced Tooling - Full market data depth and analytics capabilities at no extra cost to thoroughly equip traders before they enter live markets

- Full market data depth and analytics capabilities at no extra cost to thoroughly equip traders before they enter live markets Free Entry - No subscription, deposit, or trading capital required

- No subscription, deposit, or trading capital required Risk-Free Trading - Trade simulated capital with real market data

- Trade simulated capital with real market data Weekly Cash Prizes - Top performers earn real money based on results

- Top performers earn real money based on results Live Leaderboard - Transparent rankings based purely on performance

Empowering the Rise of Retail Traders with CME Group

GoChamp is built on GoCharting’s advanced charting and orderflow platform, providing participants with access to professional-grade analytics tools, including live data from CME Group, typically reserved for institutional traders. By combining real-time data, structured competition, integrated CME Group educational modules, and transparent rankings, the platform aims to create a more merit-based environment for traders of all levels to develop and prove skills that last.

Now Open for Registration

GoChamp is now live and open to eligible participants in the United States. Traders can create a free account, join a competition, and begin trading within minutes.

To learn more or enter the competition, visit:

https://gocharting.com/features/challenges/cme

About GoCharting

GoCharting is the world’s first multi-asset orderflow charting platform built entirely for the web. Trusted by more than 3 million traders worldwide, GoCharting delivers institutional-grade footprint charts, market and volume profile, DOM trading, and one-click execution in any browser - no installs, no desktop terminal. GoCharting operates from the United States and India and serves traders across every major market. Learn more at www.gocharting.com.

media@gocharting.com