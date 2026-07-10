One Day Left: The Bullski Priority List Closes Into Friday's 5pm UTC Launch

Key Takeaways

The free Bullski priority list closes when stage one opens at 5pm UTC Today.

Priority holders enter stage one first, the lowest step of the 16-stage climb toward the $0.0025 listing reference.

Today is enough time for exactly one thing, and that thing is the free claim.





LONDON, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bullski priority list is in its final day. Today, Friday, July 10, at 5pm UTC, the presale goes live and stage one opens, and the moment it does, the free reservation window is gone for good. So, the job today is simple: claim your spot with the $BULLSKI project before the doors open.





It costs nothing, it takes about two minutes, and it decides who buys first today. Here's what the last day actually means, and why the claim is worth those minutes.

Is the Bullski Priority List Still Open?

Quick Answer: Yes, for its final day. The Bullski priority list stays open today and closes the moment stage one opens today, Friday, July 10, at 5pm UTC.

What One Day Left Actually Means

Bullski has been running a simple pre-launch system. Instead of a public scramble, you add your name to a free list and you're queued for the front of stage one. That system now has an expiry date.

At 5pm UTC today, stage one opens to everyone and the list stops taking names.

That's the real meaning of one day left. Bullski isn't ending, it's only beginning. What ends is the reservation era, the short stretch where a place at the front costs nothing but a claim.

From launch onward there's no queue to join, just whoever shows up while a stage is open.

What the Claim Gets You Today

Position, mostly, and in a staged presale position is the whole game. The 16-stage structure prices each stage a notch above the last, climbing toward the $0.0025 listing reference, which makes stage one the lowest step on the ladder. Priority holders walk into that step first when the doors open.

It also buys you a calm launch day. While the crowd is refreshing the page, priority holders move straight into stage one, buy with ETH or USDT, and can stake immediately. No scramble, no hunting for the right link, no watching the cheapest stage fill from the outside.





The Fundamentals, One Last Look

A deadline is only worth acting on if the project underneath holds up, so run the checks once more on launch eve. Every one of them is verifiable today:

Fixed supply: 120 billion $BULLSKI, built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with no minting later.

120 billion $BULLSKI, built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with no minting later. Contract: verified on Etherscan, with the audit in process.

verified on Etherscan, with the audit in process. Liquidity: locks at launch, the safeguard that keeps the pool where it belongs.

locks at launch, the safeguard that keeps the pool where it belongs. Holder utility: staking and referrals are built in, so there's a reason to hold from day one.

And here's the deadline itself, in one glance:

Deadline What closes What opens Today, Thursday, July 9 Nothing yet, the list runs all day The final free claiming hours Today, Friday, July 10, 5pm UTC The priority list, permanently Stage one of the 16-stage presale After stage one fills Stage one's entry price Stage two, one step up the ladder

One Day, One Move: The Priority Claim

If you've been circling Bullski for weeks, this is the day the circling ends. There's no payment today and nothing to time. Open the official site, claim a stage-one spot, and you're queued for the lowest rung of the presale when it opens today.

Then spend ten minutes tonight on prep: an Ethereum wallet installed, a little ETH or USDT in it, the official links bookmarked. That's the whole checklist. When five o'clock hits on Friday, you'll be buying and staking in the first minutes while everyone else is still getting set up.

$250 USDT Giveaway: Launch eve comes with a sweetener. Bullski's Bullish by Default giveaway puts $250 USDT in one winner's pocket, drawn at random, with no purchase needed. You can take part in the Bullski giveaway by joining the Telegram and following on X, and invite a friend for extra entries. Winners are announced only on the official channels, and the team will never ask for your keys.

Bullski Priority List FAQ

Is the Bullski priority list still open?

Yes, and today is the final day. The list runs right up until stage one opens on Friday, then closes permanently. If you're reading this before launch, you can still claim a free spot through the official Bullski site.

When exactly does it close?

At 5pm UTC on Today Friday, July 10, 2026, the moment the presale goes live and stage one opens. There's no soft deadline, because the list's entire job is to queue buyers for launch, and after launch there's nothing left to queue for. Treat that hour as the hard cutoff.

What do I get for claiming today?

A free reserved place at the front of stage one, the cheapest of the 16 stages climbing toward the $0.0025 listing reference. You're first in when it opens, which means the lowest entry the presale will ever offer, plus staking the moment you've bought.

What happens if I wait until Today?

You can still buy, just without the head start. Once the list is gone you join stage one with the whole public rush, and if the cheapest allocation moves quickly you could be buying a later stage at a higher price. Waiting earns you nothing, since today's claim is free.

For More Information

Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io

Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial

X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin

Media Contact:

Company Name: Bullski

Contact Person: JAMES MCDONALD

Email: marketing@bullski.io

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