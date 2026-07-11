EX DeFi Introduces AI-Powered Trading Technology Amid Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Markets

New York City, NY, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global financial markets continued to experience heightened attention from investors as market participants monitored economic data, corporate earnings, and developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across industries.

Major stock markets showed mixed but stable performance, with investors continuing to assess economic conditions, monetary policy expectations, and corporate performance. At the same time, artificial intelligence has become an increasingly discussed area within financial technology, with applications ranging from market data analysis and risk management to automated decision-support systems.

Against this backdrop, EX DeFi announced the launch of its AI-powered automated trading technology , designed to combine artificial intelligence, data analysis, and automated execution tools within a digital trading platform.

According to EX DeFi, the technology uses AI-based systems to analyze market-related information, including price movements, trading data, and technical indicators. The company stated that the system is designed to support automated trading processes based on predefined strategies selected by users.

"Artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial technology sector by enabling faster data processing and new approaches to market analysis," said EX DeFi. "Our focus is on continuing to develop technology solutions that support automation, data analysis, and platform functionality."

Expanding Applications of AI in Financial Technology

Artificial intelligence has become an important area of development across the financial services industry. Financial institutions and technology companies are increasingly exploring AI applications for analyzing large datasets, identifying market patterns, improving operational processes, and supporting risk management activities.

EX DeFi stated that its AI technology development focuses on areas including:

- AI-based market data analysis

- Automated trading technology

- System monitoring and performance optimization

- Risk management tools

- Platform infrastructure development

The company noted that ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving system capabilities and enhancing the overall functionality of its technology platform.

Focus on Technology Development and Security Measures

EX DeFi stated that it has implemented multiple technical measures as part of its platform infrastructure, including encryption technology, multi-factor authentication systems, monitoring processes, and automated risk detection mechanisms.

The company added that it continues to review and improve its technology systems as part of its ongoing efforts to support platform reliability and security.

Future Development

As artificial intelligence adoption continues to expand across the fintech sector, EX DeFi stated that it plans to continue investing in AI research and technology development.

The company said future priorities include further improvements to AI analytics capabilities, platform performance, infrastructure development, and technology innovation.

About EX DeFi

EX DeFi is a fintech platform focused on artificial intelligence applications, automated trading technology, market data analysis, and digital financial technology solutions.

The company develops technology solutions that combine AI, data analytics, and automation tools to support innovation within the evolving fintech ecosystem.

For more information, visit:

https://exdefi.com/

Media Contact:

info@exdefi.com