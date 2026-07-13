US Inflation Data Becomes Focus of Gold Market; EX DeFi Launches AI-Driven Smart Trading Investment Technology Solution

New York City, NY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the gold market has maintained a high volatility trend, with investors closely watching the upcoming US inflation data (CPI) and subsequent policy signals from the Federal Reserve.





The market generally believes that inflation data, US Treasury yields, and the dollar's performance will jointly influence the next stage of gold's price movement and may become important catalysts for whether gold prices can continue their rebound.

Why US Inflation Data Becomes Focus of the Gold Market

Recently, gold prices have maintained a volatile trend after a short-term adjustment. Affected by persistently high US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, gold was initially under pressure; however, global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks continue to support safe-haven demand, keeping gold relatively resilient overall.

With the latest US inflation data about to be released, the market is reassessing the future interest rate path. If inflation continues to cool, market expectations for a Fed rate cut may further increase, potentially providing new upward momentum for gold; conversely, if inflation is higher than expected, US Treasury yields and the dollar may continue to strengthen, and gold may still face some pressure in the short term.

Besides gold, global stock markets have also recently entered a period of consolidation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq 100, German DAX, and cryptocurrencies have all been influenced by macroeconomic data and market risk appetite, with investors paying close attention to market volatility.

AI Technology Becomes an Important Tool for Market Analysis

Faced with a complex and volatile market environment, more and more investors are leveraging artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency of market analysis. AI can quickly process price trends, trading volume, technical indicators, and macroeconomic data, and combine them with algorithmic models to assist in analyzing market changes, providing more efficient data support for investment decisions.

Against this backdrop, EX DeFi has launched AI-driven automated trading and investment technology , integrating artificial intelligence, data analysis, and automated execution capabilities into a unified platform. Users can choose appropriate intelligent trading and investment solutions based on their needs. The system will continuously analyze the market according to preset strategies and automatically execute corresponding trading processes, helping to improve trading efficiency and reduce the pressure of manual monitoring.

According to EX DeFi, its AI system can continuously analyze market prices, trading data, and technical indicators, and dynamically optimize the analysis model according to different market environments, providing users with a more intelligent and efficient automated trading experience.

Gold Remains Influenced by the US Dollar and US Treasury Yields

Currently, US Treasury yields remain relatively high, and the US dollar index is also a significant factor influencing gold prices. If yields continue to rise or the dollar strengthens further, gold may continue to face short-term pressure; conversely, if market expectations for interest rate cuts increase, gold is likely to regain upward momentum.

As macroeconomic data is released, gold, foreign exchange, and global capital markets may experience a new round of volatility, and investors are placing greater emphasis on data analysis and risk management capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence Continues to Drive Fintech Development

In recent years, artificial intelligence has become a crucial direction for fintech development, widely applied in market analysis, risk management, strategy optimization, and automated trading. More and more financial institutions are leveraging AI to improve data processing efficiency and optimize market analysis and trading decision-making processes.

EX DeFi stated that its AI technology is continuously being optimized around the following areas:

AI Market Data Analysis

Automated Trading Strategies

System Monitoring and Performance Optimization

Intelligent Risk Management

Platform Infrastructure Upgrades

The company stated that it will continue to invest in AI research and development to continuously improve the overall performance, analytical capabilities, and user experience of its platform.

Continuously Improving Technology and Security Systems

While enhancing its intelligent trading capabilities, EX DeFi also continuously optimizes its platform security system. The platform combines multi-layered data encryption, multi-factor authentication (2FA), intelligent risk control, real-time monitoring, and abnormal behavior detection technologies to continuously strengthen account, data, and system security.

The company stated that it will continue to improve its AI technology, security architecture, and platform infrastructure to provide users with more stable, efficient, and secure intelligent trading services.

Accessing the Platform

Users can register an account through the official EX DeFi platform. After account creation, the platform will provide a trial quota to allow users to understand the AI-powered intelligent trading investment services offered and choose a suitable intelligent trading investment plan based on their needs.

The returns of different trading plans vary depending on the period. Before using any services, users are advised to fully understand the platform rules and product features and make a reasonable choice based on their investment goals and risk tolerance.

About EX DeFi

EX DeFi is a fintech platform focused on AI-powered trading technology, automated strategies, and market data analysis. It is committed to combining AI, big data analytics, and automation to provide users with a more intelligent and efficient trading and investment experience, and continuously promotes the innovative application of AI in the fintech field.

Conclusion

As US inflation data, the dollar's performance, and US Treasury yields continue to influence the gold market, investors are paying closer attention to the opportunities and risks brought about by market changes. In a more volatile market environment, leveraging AI to improve market analysis and strategy execution efficiency has become a growing focus for investors.

EX DeFi stated that it will continue to improve its AI-powered automated trading technology, continuously optimize its market analysis, intelligent risk control, and automated strategy execution capabilities, providing users with a more intelligent, efficient, and stable trading experience, and helping investors better cope with the ever-changing market environment.

For more information on EX DeFi trading and investment techniques, please visit:

https://exdefi.com/



Media Contact: info@exdefi.com