ThinkCareBelieve: Week 77 The Trump Administration Answers The Call

What Transpired during the 77th Week of the Trump 2.0 Administration

 | Source: ThinkCareBelieve ThinkCareBelieve

Washington, DC, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that transpired during Week 77 of the Second Term of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/week-77-the-trump-administration-answers-the-call/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) Why did Robert Mueller show up in the emails that the FBI found in the SCIF closet?
2) How is planned major rollback of regulations going to save taxpayers money?
3) How are states’ FEMA funding going to be affected by not passing the SAVE America Act?
4) How does DHS SAVE database make America safer?
5) Why are Democrats so angry at John Fetterman?

ThinkCareBelieves mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

The Seth Rich FBI Files: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/09/the-seth-rich-fbi-files/

Finding the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/finding-the-children/

###


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Trump Administration
                            
                            
                                Executive Orders
                            
                            
                                government
                            
                            
                                Golden Age
                            
                            
                                MAHA
                            
                            
                                Health
                            
                            
                                Economy
                            
                            
                                Tariff
                            
                            
                                NATO
                            
                            
                                FIFA
                            
                            
                                Iran
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 