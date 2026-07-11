ThinkCareBelieve: Week 77 The Trump Administration Answers The Call

Washington, DC, July 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that transpired during Week 77 of the Second Term of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/week-77-the-trump-administration-answers-the-call/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) Why did Robert Mueller show up in the emails that the FBI found in the SCIF closet?

2) How is planned major rollback of regulations going to save taxpayers money?

3) How are states’ FEMA funding going to be affected by not passing the SAVE America Act?

4) How does DHS SAVE database make America safer?

5) Why are Democrats so angry at John Fetterman?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

The Seth Rich FBI Files: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/09/the-seth-rich-fbi-files/

Finding the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/finding-the-children/

###



