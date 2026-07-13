Virtune Adds BitGo as an Additional Custodian for Selected ETPs Within Its ETP Programme

Stockholm, 13 July 2026 – Virtune today announces that the issuer has added an additional custodian, BitGo Europe GmbH ("BitGo"), which will operate alongside the existing custodians for selected crypto ETPs.

BitGo is a limited liability company incorporated under German law and registered in the commercial register (Handelsregister) at the local court (Amtsgericht) in Frankfurt am Main under HRB 125175.

This addition will become effective on 16 July 2026 and will be reflected in the updated Final Terms published on the same date.

This change does not affect investors or the trading of Virtune's ETPs, and no action is required from investors.

Relevant Exchange-Traded Products

Virtune Bittensor ETP

Bloomberg Ticker : VIRTAO SS

: VIRTAO SS WKN : A4AQYK

: A4AQYK ISIN : SE0027098484

: SE0027098484 Ticker : VIRTAO

: VIRTAO Settlement Currency : SEK

: SEK Relevant Exchange and Trading Currency: Nasdaq Stockholm (SEK)

Virtune BNB ETP

Bloomberg Ticker: VIRBNB SS

VIRBNB SS WKN: A4ARBW

A4ARBW ISIN: SE0027598202

SE0027598202 Ticker: VIRBNB

VIRBNB Settlement Currency: SEK

SEK Relevant Exchange and Trading Currency: Nasdaq Stockholm (SEK) and Deutsche Börse Xetra (EUR)

Virtune Polygon ETP

Bloomberg Ticker: VIRPOLY SS

VIRPOLY SS WKN: A4AGZP

A4AGZP ISIN: SE0021630217

SE0021630217 Ticker: VIRPOLY

VIRPOLY Settlement Currency: SEK

SEK Relevant Exchange and Trading Currency: Nasdaq Stockholm (SEK)

Change of Custodian

Before 16 July 2026:

Coinbase Custody Trust Company

From 16 July 2026:

Coinbase Custody Trust Company

BitGo Europe GmbH

About BitGo

BitGo is a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) incorporated under German law on 27 August 2019 and registered in the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Frankfurt Am Main under company number HRB 125175. The registered office of BitGo is Mainzer Landstraße 10, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany. BitGo is a wholly owned subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. Other BitGo entities include BitGo, Inc., BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, BitGo Prime, LLC, BitGo Technologies LLC, BitGo GmbH (Switzerland), BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd., and BitGo Custody MENA FZE, each of which is a separately operated affiliate. The core business of BitGo is to provide digital asset infrastructure services to institutional clients, including custodian wallet services, encompassing the generation and safeguarding of private keys and the custody and administration of cryptoassets on behalf of clients. BitGo is accordingly registered as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCAR in Germany with BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). BitGo is also subject to anti-money laundering regulations in Germany.



BitGo is part of the BitGo group, one of the leading providers of financial services for crypto assets, offering institutional clients secure custody, trading and liquidity solutions for crypto assets. The BitGo group operates globally and is known for its multi-signature wallet technology. It offers regulated and insured cold storage solutions for a wide range of digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

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