Factory-Customized, Performance Enhanced: G700 Top Fire to Debut in the Middle East

WUHU, China, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of the G700 across global markets including the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, where it has earned widespread recognition from local consumers, JETOUR will introduce its factory-customized G700 Top Fire to the Middle East in the third quarter of 2026. The new model will offer global users a premium off-road experience, featuring a recognizable exterior design, high-performance off-road upgrades, and extensive customization options.





Factory Customization Elevates Product Performance

Empowered by factory customization, the G700 Top Fire achieves an ideal balance between visual presence and enhanced off-road capability, meeting the core demands of premium off-road experts in the Middle East for extreme outdoor exploration and distinctive luxury aesthetics.

On the exterior, the G700 Top Fire features an exclusive styling package, further strengthening its rugged off-road identity while giving the vehicle a more commanding stance that caters to enthusiasts who embrace bold individuality. Its durable custom alloy side steps and dedicated fender flare system effectively protect the body against impacts from rocks and sand, conditions typical of Middle Eastern off-road environments.

Beneath the surface, the vehicle features 33 all-new chassis components and is equipped with K-MAN race-grade nitrogen shock absorbers with eight levels of adjustable damping, precisely engineered to balance both urban commuting and desert exploration. When tackling challenging terrains such as rocky trails and rolling sand dunes, the shock absorber system efficiently absorbs impacts and suppresses body movement, ensuring stability during high-speed crossings and dune climbs. During daily commuting or urban travel, its comfort-oriented tuning effectively filters road imperfections to deliver a smoother and more refined driving experience.

The G700 Top Fire also adopts customized Atlas Paraller A/T tires, providing reliable traction across the Middle East's soft sand and gravel surfaces while significantly enhancing on-road driving comfort. Its exclusive aerospace grade material forged rims offer lightweight construction, superior impact resistance, and excellent heat tolerance, making them ideal for the region's intense summer temperatures and demanding off-road environments.

As a factory-customized model, the G700 Top Fire undergoes rigorous tuning and complete vehicle integration testing to ensure greater stability and regulatory compliance. It not only satisfies premium off-road enthusiasts seeking exclusivity and a distinctive presence, but also delivers genuine safety assurance and quality confidence for long-distance desert crossings and remote wilderness adventures frequently undertaken by Middle Eastern customers.

All-Terrain Adaptability Delivers Premium Off-Road Experience

To address the Middle East's harsh operating conditions—including extreme summer heat, heavy dust, and complex terrain—the G700 Top Fire adopts a ventilated front hood design with multiple reserved air intake and exhaust expansion points. This effectively mitigates overheating and performance fade during intensive off-road driving while ensuring consistent, reliable operation of both the powertrain and air-conditioning system.

Designed for the region's diverse landscapes, the G700 Top Fire benefits from its dedicated reinforced chassis architecture, complemented by a 35° approach angle, 29° departure angle, 24° breakover angle, and an impressive max fording depth of 950 mm. Together, these capabilities enable the G700 Top Fire to confidently handle dune climbs, rocky desert crossings, and long-distance expeditions through remote areas, perfectly matching the adventurous lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the model offers extensive expansion potential, allowing users to customize their vehicles according to their own preferences and unlock greater versatility for off-road adventures, outdoor camping, and professional applications.

Its high-capacity roof rack system adopts a modular design philosophy, supporting a static load of 300 kg and a dynamic load of 100 kg, enabling the installation of additional outdoor equipment and expanding adventure possibilities. The sport-grade front and rear bumpers also reserve ample space for further customization, including rescue equipment and an expandable winch crossmember, providing substantial protection for demanding off-road exploration.





The launch of the G700 Top Fire in the Middle East marks another significant milestone in JETOUR's expansion into the global premium off-road customization segment. Leveraging its all-terrain capability and expandable modular architecture, the G700 Top Fire is designed to meet local demand for luxury customized off-road vehicles and adventure travel, offering Middle Eastern users a high-quality factory-customized mobility solution.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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