Measurabl Expands Partner Network with Six Leading Service Providers as New Members





SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, today announced the Measurabl Partner Network™ with the addition of six new service providers as Partners, a curated group selected to help customers advance initiatives across their sustainability journey.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time.

The real estate industry is navigating rising operating costs, more selective capital, climate risk, and expanding regulatory requirements. As leaders look to sustainability to create value and strengthen competitiveness, many teams need specialized support to move from data and insights to measurable performance gains and cost savings.

Measurabl’s platform offers a high-quality data foundation to understand performance, track progress, and take action. The Partner Network extends that foundation by connecting customers with trusted service providers that bring specialized expertise where support is needed. This helps customers save time identifying, researching, and evaluating service providers so they can stay focused on advancing their strategy.

Support available from the Partner Network includes:

Data Verification: Strengthen data accuracy for GRESB ® and benchmarking, and meet verification requirements.

Strengthen data accuracy for GRESB and benchmarking, and meet verification requirements. Certifications: Streamline the certification process for ENERGY STAR ® , LEED ® , Green Globes ® , BREEAM ® , WELL ® , Fitwel ®, and others.

Streamline the certification process for ENERGY STAR , LEED , Green Globes , BREEAM , WELL , Fitwel and others. Reporting and Compliance: Complement Measurabl’s ordinance filing offerings with specialized advisory, verification, and technical expertise.

Complement Measurabl’s ordinance filing offerings with specialized advisory, verification, and technical expertise. Performance and Decarbonization Strategic Advisory: Turn data, materiality assessments, investor sentiment, and regulatory insights into targets and plans for energy management, decarbonization, Building Performance Standard readiness, water efficiency, and waste reduction.

Turn data, materiality assessments, investor sentiment, and regulatory insights into targets and plans for energy management, decarbonization, Building Performance Standard readiness, water efficiency, and waste reduction. Stakeholder Communications: Translate sustainability goals, plans, initiatives, and results into public- and investor-ready reporting narratives.

Translate sustainability goals, plans, initiatives, and results into public- and investor-ready reporting narratives. Implementation: Receive support for technical planning, building upgrades, procurement, vendor coordination, and delivery.

Receive support for technical planning, building upgrades, procurement, vendor coordination, and delivery. Climate Risk and Resilience: Assess climate-related transition and physical risk exposure, model against potential future scenarios, and translate findings into resilience strategies and transition action plans.





“Our customers are not just asking for more data—they’re asking how to apply it,” said Mike Zatz, SVP of Global Data Ecosystem and Partnerships, Measurabl. “Every organization has different support needs. The Measurabl Partner Network makes it easier to connect customers with trusted experts who understand commercial real estate and sustainability, know our platform, and can help transform their data into measurable business outcomes.”

New members of the Partner Network are Black Bear Energy (a Legence Company), Nova Group GBC, RE Tech Advisors, SIG, Sodali & Co, and Verdani Partners.

Partners are selected for their deep expertise and ability to work alongside Measurabl teams to provide the best outcomes for customers. When Measurabl makes a recommendation, it is informed by the customer’s data, goals, and where each partner can add the most value.

The Partner Network is part of the company’s broader ecosystem:

Platform Partners: Leverage Measurabl's software to supplement their own offerings. Their clients access Measurabl’s sustainability data and reporting capabilities directly through these platform partners — no separate procurement required.

Leverage Measurabl's software to supplement their own offerings. Their clients access Measurabl’s sustainability data and reporting capabilities directly through these platform partners — no separate procurement required. Association Participation: Measurabl is an active participant in the associations that shape real estate sustainability policy, standards, and practice, including EPRA, INREV, Nareit, REALPAC, ULI, and USGBC California.

Measurabl is an active participant in the associations that shape real estate sustainability policy, standards, and practice, including EPRA, INREV, Nareit, REALPAC, ULI, and USGBC California. Product Integrations: The frameworks and standards customers use for reporting, decarbonization, and benchmarking are directly integrated into the Measurabl platform. These include ENERGY STAR®, CRREM, GRESB, Green Building Council Australia, and PCAF.



Measurabl customers in North America and Europe can access the benefits of the Partner Network by reaching out to their account team or by visiting:

https://www.measurabl.com/measurabl-partner-network . Interested service providers can apply here .

About the New Partners and Thoughts on the Network

The new members of the Measurabl Partner Network bring complementary expertise across the real estate sustainability ecosystem.

Black Bear Energy is a buyer's representative who specializes in on-site renewable energy development for commercial and industrial real estate owners.

"Every clean energy project we assess begins with data: understanding onsite energy consumption, analyzing the load profile, and evaluating the billing structure are essential steps in identifying the clean energy solutions that will deliver the greatest environmental and financial impact,” said Aaron Olson, VP of Business Development, Black Bear Energy. “Partnering with Measurabl allows us to provide our clients with more precise and actionable insights from the very start."

Nova Group GBC is a global mission-driven environmental and engineering advisory for Commercial Real Estate, with 40 years of experience in environmental, sustainability, and due diligence services.

“Our clients need more than static reports—they need a way to interact with asset-level decarbonization insights and turn them into action,” said Keely Felton, Chief Sustainability Officer, Nova Group GBC. “By combining Nova’s deep technical assessments with Measurabl’s decarbonization platform, we’re enabling property teams to move faster from analysis to budgeting and implementation, accelerating progress across their portfolios.”

RE Tech Advisors is a sustainability data and advisory firm that exists to make buildings better — more efficient, more resilient, and more valuable. We help clients navigate complexity, manage risk, and improve performance across large, diverse portfolios.

"We've seen time and again that selecting a platform is only part of the journey. Organizations still need trusted advisors to help them interpret data, navigate reporting requirements, and turn insights into action,” said Erin Richmond, President, RE Tech Advisors, a Legence company. “We're excited to be part of the Measurabl Partner Network, which connects organizations with specialized expertise to help turn data into meaningful business outcomes.”

Sustainable Investment Group, LLC (SIG) is a full-service sustainability and building performance advisory firm for global real estate portfolios. LEED Proven Provider, WELL Enterprise Provider, GRESB Premier Partner and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence.

"Building on our long-standing relationship with Measurabl, SIG proudly joins the Measurabl Partner Network™,” said Nick Kassanis, CEO & President, SIG. “As a customer-focused sustainability and building performance advisory firm, we help global real estate portfolios transform Measurabl’s data into clear, actionable strategies that improve performance at both the asset and portfolio level.”

Sodali & Co is a global stakeholder advisory firm that brings together investor and reputational intelligence to advise real estate companies on how to holistically embed sustainability as a lens to build trust, manage risk, and create long-term value in the ever-evolving market landscape.

“Sustainability data is most valuable when it drives informed decision-making,” said Myles Scott, Director of Sustainability and Real Estate Lead, Sodali & Co. "Real estate firms are under growing pressure from investors and regulators to demonstrate not just measurement, but measurable progress backed by verified data. We're pleased to join the Measurabl Partner Network as another avenue for our clients to meet these growing expectations, helping them use sustainability data to identify business priorities, develop and implement strategy, communicate performance to stakeholders, and ultimately drive business value.”

Verdani Partners is a leading real estate performance and resilience advisor helping CRE owners and investors strengthen asset performance, manage risk, meet reporting and regulatory demands, and accelerate long-term portfolio value.

“As a client-first advisor, Verdani is focused on helping clients identify the tools, partners, and strategies best aligned with their portfolio needs, business priorities, and long-term goals,” said Daniele Horton, Founder & CEO of Verdani Partners. “We are pleased to join the Measurabl Partner Network to help clients using the Measurabl platform translate their data into practical action plans, measurable progress, and stronger alignment with investor and operator priorities.”

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering more than 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries—representing over $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 23 billion square feet of real estate on the platform, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at measurabl.com .

PRESS INQUIRIES:

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jack@bloxspring.com

press@measurabl.com

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