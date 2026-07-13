Simple Modern Expands Stock Your School Initiative Following Record Nationwide Participation

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a year that generated more than 130,000 votes and nominations from more than 3,200 educators representing all 50 states, Simple Modern is bringing back its nationwide Stock Your School campaign for a third year.

Beginning July 13, teachers from across the country can apply to win a package of supplies and support designed to benefit not only their classroom but also their entire school community as they prepare for the 2026-27 school year.

Ten winning teachers will receive a cleared Classroom Wish List, water bottles for their entire school, 100 Simple Modern Getaway Bags for teachers and staff, and a $1,000 grant for their school to use on improvement projects of their choice.

Since launching in 2024, Stock Your School has grown into one of Simple Modern's largest annual giving initiatives, mobilizing communities across the country to celebrate educators and invest in student success.

"Stock Your School is our way of rallying communities around educators and providing meaningful support not just for a classroom, but for an entire school,” said Chris Hoyle, Simple Modern Chief Marketing Officer. “What started as a giveaway has become a nationwide celebration of teachers, and we're excited to make an even bigger impact in 2026."

Nominations for Stock Your School 2026 are open July 13-17 . Beginning July 20, parents, students, educators and community members can vote once per day through July 31 to help select the winning teachers and schools.

Each vote will also enter participants for a chance to win $200 in Simple Modern products to help their own families prepare for the back-to-school season.

“The response last year exceeded anything we imagined," Hoyle said. "More than 130,000 votes were cast in support of teachers from all 50 states. That kind of participation shows how deeply communities care about their schools. We can't wait to see educators, parents, students and supporters come together again this year.”

Winning teachers and schools will be announced in early August. Simple Modern exists to give generously and has donated more than $15 million to charitable causes over the past decade. Supporting education remains one of the company's core giving pillars, and Stock Your School is one of the many ways the company invests in teachers, students and schools across the country.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

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